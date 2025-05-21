Indomie Fan Club celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Burst of Colour, Energy, and Kiddies Joy!

The Indomie Fan Club (IFC), one of Nigeria’s largest children-focused platforms, recently celebrated a major milestone – its 20th anniversary! And the event was a colourful, energetic, and heartfelt celebration themed “A Journey of Love: Friendship Through the Years Built on Love”, which spotlighted twenty years of nurturing young minds through fun, learning, and building genuine connections.

Held at the National Theatre in Iganmu on May 17, 2025, the excitement kicked off with the big reveal of the official 20th-anniversary logo!

You could feel the energy building as the children, looking super bright in their blue, orange, and yellow Indomitable superhero shirts, formed a joyful parade heading towards the venue. Seeing those happy faces, some even leading the way on bicycles, set the perfect tone for a day full of smiles, colour, and unforgettable memories.

The day was packed with special moments and fun activities that brought everyone together. But that was just the beginning.

Here’s a peek at some of the exciting things that happened:

Indomie Noodle Time:

Once everyone arrived at the national theatre, the celebration went into full swing! The air was filled with laughter and the delicious smell of hot, tasty Indomie noodles – the best way to start a celebration!

Unveiling the Indomie Fan Club theme song:

Another key moment was the unveiling of the new theme song. This was done by the Club Coordinator, Faith Joshua. Its catchy beat and uplifting message had everyone singing along in no time!

Faith Joshua shared her excitement about the new song, saying;

The 20th anniversary is such a special milestone for us. This song is truly an anthem that captures the heart of what this club is all about for our children. Looking at over 150,000 members nationwide, it feels like our wonderful journey is just getting started!

Indomitable Superhero Mascots:

The presence of costumed Indomitable heroes – Big Boy, Stretchy, Swifty, Tweeny, and Vision – further electrified the atmosphere, spreading so much joy! Kids (and maybe a few adults) got to hug, dance, and play with their animated best friends.

From the kids’ perspective, Emerald Adejuwon, the 12-year-old winner of the fourth edition of ‘Team Yourself Up,’ shared her excitement and appreciation; “Thank you, Indomie Fan Club, for letting us have so much fun, make friends, and feel so special!”.

Indomie Palm Wall:

Towards the end of the day, children added their splash of colour by leaving handprints on a special “fun palm wall”, creating a beautiful, vibrant piece of art that will be a lasting reminder of this amazing day.

The fun for the kids was taken up a notch with a bouncing castle and a merry-go-round on site. But beyond the games, music, and colourful cheer, the celebration served as a powerful reminder of how deeply the Indomie Fan Club (IFC) connects with families across Nigeria.

Temitope Ashiwaju, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Events at Dufil Prima Foods, summed it up beautifully,

Twenty years is no small feat. What makes it truly special is the community behind it — the kids, the parents, the teachers — all bound by love, trust, and shared joy. That’s what built the Indomie Fan Club.

The voices from the IFC family made the moment even more touching. Pioneer teacher, Oji Joy, shared her heartfelt reflections:

Being part of this club — as a teacher and a parent — has been an amazing ride. Last year, we were officially recognised as ‘Educators (Ed)’, and it meant the world to us. And the annual graduation celebration? It’s such a beautiful tradition that truly sets this club apart.

Since its launch in 2005, IFC has been more than a fan club — it’s been a vibrant launchpad for young minds. Through music, art, festivals, creative competitions, and even factory tours, the club has given children ages 4–12 a platform to shine, learn, and express themselves in powerful, meaningful ways.

Now at 20, the IFC isn’t slowing down. If anything, it’s doubling down on its mission — to be a place where children become confident, creative thinkers, fueled by friendship, fun, and a whole lot of Indomie love.

