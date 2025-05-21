Connect with us

Jameson City Takeover Returned to Abuja With a Bang

On Saturday, April 26, Jameson City Takeover returned to Nigeria’s capital with a celebration of good vibes, great music, and genuine connection.

Held at the Exhibition Pavilion on Tafawa Balewa Way, the event delivered an immersive Jameson experience through music, fashion, gourmet bites, games, cocktails, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Fireboy DML headlined with a dynamic and emotionally charged performance. At the same time, DJs Hanni x Wandi, DJ Burna, DJ Davidson, Licensed DJ, and DJ McQueen kept the crowd moving deep into the night. Indigenous acts, Beejay and Starmix Chizzy, brought hometown pride to the stage, Jojo Live Band added a rich, live sound, and Hypemen Sound It and KBumper kept the energy alive throughout the evening.

From the moment we arrived, Abuja greeted us with open arms, and the energy was absolutely electric,” said Ikechuckwu Agu, Commercial Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Seeing people come together, share stories, and create unforgettable memories is what Jameson is all about. We are dedicated to creating spaces where people can gather, connect, and truly enjoy the present moment,”  added Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Although Jameson has connected with Abuja in the past through Jameson Connects and Jameson Distillery on Tour, this marked the first-ever City Takeover in the capital.

Click here to watch the recap content and relive the Jameson City Takeover experience.

Check out @JamesonNGR and join the conversation using #MustBeAJameson and #JamesonCityTakeover.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.
Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

