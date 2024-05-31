7 Spectacular Activities that Lit Up Indomie Fan Club’s Children’s Day

“This is the happiest day of my life!” – This was the declaration by 8-year-old Darasimi Benson as she got off the Happy Swing at the Indomie Fan Club’s Children’s Day celebration held at Apapa Amusement Park, Lagos. Her excitement perfectly captures the spirit of the event, which was an unforgettable day filled with joy, laughter, and endless fun.

The Indomie Fan Club on Monday, May 27 rolled out the drums to celebrate thousands of children in several states across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, treating them to a spectacular Children’s Day celebration. The Indomie Fan Club Children’s Day festivities were held in locations in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Anambra States, among others.

The May 27 celebrations were the highlight of a seven-day series of activities which began on May 22 to mark the 22nd edition of its annual Indomie Fan Club Children’s Day event. This year’s event which had the theme: Moments of Love, featured activities centred around education and entertainment. The one-week celebrations ended on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024.

The Lagos leg of the celebrations were held at locations in Apapa, Bariga, Igando, Badagry, Ijaiye and Ikorodu. This year’s Lagos flagship event held at the Apapa Amusement Park, was a scene to behold, as it brought together over 6,000 children for a day filled with joy and excitement.

The park was transformed into a magical wonderland where young ones indulged in various activities and enjoyed numerous amusement rides.

Here are seven activities that made this event a massive hit!

1. Heartwarming Rendition of the Fan Club Anthem:

The event kicked off with a heartwarming rendition of the Indomie Fan Club anthem, “Show Some Love.” Children from various schools sang together, creating a beautiful and unifying start to the celebration.

2. Special Performances by Schools:

Children from MPT School, Ketu, Jaden School, Apapa, and other Fan Club schools showcased their talents in special presentations. These performances were a delightful display of creativity and enthusiasm, captivating the audience.

3. Thrilling Amusement Rides:

The Apapa Amusement Park was transformed into a wonderland with a variety of thrilling rides. Some of the children’s favourites were Dolphin Ride, Happy Swing, and Pirate Ship. From roller coasters to carousels, every ride brought squeals of delight and excitement to the young attendees.

4. Amazing Dancing Competitions:

One of the highlights of the day was the dancing competitions. Children showed off their best moves in a series of dance battles, with winners taking home fantastic prizes. The energy was contagious, and the talents on display ranged from hilarious heartwarming attempts to the incredible.

5. Fun and Engaging Games:

The celebration featured a range of games that kept the children entertained for hours. From artistic games to mild races, these games provided endless fun and opportunities to win prizes, keeping the competitive spirit alive.

6. Deliciously Prepared Hot Indomie Noodle Meals:

No children’s event would be complete without their famous Indomie Instant Noodles! Children enjoyed deliciously prepared hot noodle meals, which were a hit among all the attendees. The meals added a comforting and tasty touch to the festivities.

7. Hampers Filled with Dufil Prima Food Goodies:

As the event concluded, every child went home with a goody bag filled with Dufil Prima Food stuff, including Indomie Instant Noodle packs and Addmie veggies. These hampers were a delightful take-home gift, ensuring that the joy of the celebration continued even after they left the park.

The Indomie Fan Club’s Children’s Day celebration was a perfect blend of fun, community, and heartwarming moments, making it a day to remember for all who attended!\

Fun Fact

Launched in 2005, the Indomie Fan Club has provided the opportunity for kids to participate in a variety of exciting passion-building activities such as singing competitions, crafts competitions, excursions, kiddies festivals, and more. Today, the Indomie Fan Club has over 100,000 kids across various locations in Nigeria.

Sponsored Content