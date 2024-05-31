Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of ‘Le Comte De Monte-Cristo’ in Cannes

Didi-Stone Olomide wasn’t done turning heads at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Following her stunning Stephane Rolland debut, she returned to the red carpet in an impressive sultry look by the same designer for the “Le Comte De Monte-Cristo” (The Count of Monte Cristo) premiere.

The ensemble featured Stephane Rolland’s long “Medea” silk gazar dress and crystal-embellished breaded leather embroidery from its Haute Couture Spring Summer 2024 Collection. Thick supple strands were meticulously curated into a geometric adornment for the neck and bodice, paired with matching elbow-to-wrist bracelets.

Didi-Stone’s toned body was the perfect curvy base for this draped masterpiece. Swipe through the carousel below:

With her hair pulled back, Didi-Stone kept her facebeat simple, taking nothing away from the drama of the outfit as it extended over her head into a train. She again proved herself a fashion risk-taker, defying convention with this daring and unforgettable look. Watch the video below to get up-close views of her glam:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @didistone

Dress: @stephanerolland_paris

Makeup: @christelkbeauty

Jewellery: @boucheron

Stylist: @balthazarfromparis

