Watch Kizz Daniel & His Queen Steal the Show in the Romantic “Double” Visualiser

Kizz Daniel has released a new single titled “Double,” a song that speaks of love and devotion. Recently, he sent fans into a frenzy recently when he shared photos of him and his wife, May Anidugbe, looking loved-up in matching outfits on what appeared to be a music video set.

True to its title, “Double” is a love song overflowing with devotion. Kizz Daniel showers his wife, the star of the accompanying visualiser, with an abundance of affection.

The lyrics paint a vivid picture – promises of unwavering presence (“Girl I promise, oh yeah (Eh, eh) I promise to always be there”) and admiration for her beauty (“Oh sisi, You’re beautiful from head to toe”). The visualiser complements the romantic essence of the song, showcasing Kizz Daniel and his wife’s connection through affectionate gestures and playful moments.

Listen to “Double” below:

Watch the visualiser here: