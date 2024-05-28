These Photos of Kizz Daniel & Mjay Anidugbe Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals

Connect with us

5 mins ago

It seems Kizz Daniel is whipping up something in the studio, and we trust it will be hot as usual. Fresh off the release of his 2023 album “Maverick” and the recent EP TZA” (Thankz Alot), Kizz Daniel is teasing fans with what could be new music.

“TZA” is a four-track celebration of Kizz Daniel’s decade-long career in the music industry and a heartfelt thank you to his fans for their unwavering support. The EP features the hit song “Twe Twe,” which got a remix with Davido this January. Too Busy To Be Bae” dropped alongside the original “Twe Twe,” while “Showa” and “Sooner” arrived in March of this year.

In an Instagram post shared by Kizz Daniel, the photos show him and his wife, Mjay Anidugbe, rocking bright-coloured outfits and getting cozy in what appears to be a music video set. The caption simply reads “11pm WAT🕚 May 30th ”

Could new music be on the horizon? We’re crossing our fingers.

Until then, check out some more of the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VADO D’GREAT🥷 (@kizzdaniel)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mjay Anidugbe (@mrsanidugbe)

