Kizz Daniel Says Thank You to His Fans With New EP “Thankz Alot”

Five months after the release of his album “Maverick,” singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has dropped a new EP titled ” TZA.” The acronym stands for ‘Thankz Alot,’ a four-track album celebrating the ‘Buga’ crooner’s years in the music industry and also in appreciation to his audience for a decade of enjoying his music.

The EP “TZA” includes the hit song “Twe Twe” released in December last year and remixed with Davido this year in January, along with “Too Busy To Be Bae” released simultaneously. Additionally, “Showa” and “Sooner” were released this March.

Kizz Daniel has exciting plans ahead, including an upcoming concert at OVO Arena Wembley in London on May 6th and a summer tour across Europe.

