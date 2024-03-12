Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards

Nigerian music stars just landed one of entertainment’s most coveted awards.

Tems was among the NAACP Image Award winners announced during the virtual ceremony. The “Me & U” hitmaker won Outstanding International Song, marking her fourth NAACP Image Award win and adding to a trophy case that already boasts Grammys, Oscars, and BET. Davido and Lojay‘s win came from their collaboration with Chris Brown on the track “Sensational.” The track won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) category.

British-Nigerian author, Aleema Omotoni won the award for Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens) for her young adult novel “Everyone’s Thinking It“. The book tells the story of two Nigerian cousins, Iyanu and Kitan, who attend an elite boarding school in the English countryside. When the juicy secrets of everyone’s relationships are leaked “Burn Book style” just before the annual Valentine’s Day Ball, Iyanu and Kitan find themselves caught up in a schoolwide conspiracy.

I’M AN AWARD WINNING AUTHOR!!! 😭😭😭 I WON AN NAACP IMAGE AWARD!!! Thank you God, thank you so much to everyone that helped me get to this day, I’m so grateful to you all for loving and sharing EVERYONE’S THINKING IT! Thank you @naacpimageaward!!! 🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/m14Z76tRnB — aleema omotoni (@aleemawrites) March 12, 2024

Victoria Monét received six nominations in the recording categories and won two awards for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. Usher won the Outstanding Male Artist award, while H.E.R. won the Female Artist prize. “The Colour Purple” received 16 nominations and won the Outstanding Soundtrack or Compilation Album award.

The Image Awards will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, on BET and CBS, with Queen Latifah returning as the host.

See the full winner’s list below.