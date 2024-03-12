Connect with us

Movies & TV Music

Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Flawsome: Celebrating Sisterhood and the Beauty of Female Friendships

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Culinary Stars Align! Cooking With GameChangers Takes Center Stage at Lagos Premiere!

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

BN Red Carpet Fab: Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 | #Oscars

Events Movies Movies & TV

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

Events Movies & TV

See Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & All Our Favourite Stars At The 2024 Oscars

Movies & TV Nollywood

“Baby Farm”, “Òlòtūré” & Other Nollywood Titles Directed by Women Coming to Netflix this Year

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Didi Spills the Tea to Editi about Ene's Secret Admirer in Episode 7 (S7) of "Skinny Girl In Transit"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

International Women's Day: 5 Nollywood Films with Leading Female Characters Challenging Societal Expectations

Movies & TV

Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian music stars just landed one of entertainment’s most coveted awards.

Tems was among the NAACP Image Award winners announced during the virtual ceremony. The “Me & U” hitmaker won Outstanding International Song, marking her fourth NAACP Image Award win and adding to a trophy case that already boasts Grammys, Oscars, and BET. Davido and Lojay‘s win came from their collaboration with Chris Brown on the track “Sensational.” The track won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) category.

British-Nigerian author, Aleema Omotoni won the award for Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens) for her young adult novel “Everyone’s Thinking It“. The book tells the story of two Nigerian cousins, Iyanu and Kitan, who attend an elite boarding school in the English countryside. When the juicy secrets of everyone’s relationships are leaked “Burn Book style” just before the annual Valentine’s Day Ball, Iyanu and Kitan find themselves caught up in a schoolwide conspiracy.

Victoria Monét received six nominations in the recording categories and won two awards for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. Usher won the Outstanding Male Artist award, while H.E.R. won the Female Artist prize. “The Colour Purple” received 16 nominations and won the Outstanding Soundtrack or Compilation Album award.

The Image Awards will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, on BET and CBS, with Queen Latifah returning as the host.

See the full winner’s list below.

Outstanding International Song
“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album
“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist
“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist
“The Journey” – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel
“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List

Get to Know More About Ted Oladele’s Tech Journey and Why He’s Building Mira in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php