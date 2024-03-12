Movies & TV
Tems, Davido, Lojay & Aleema Omotoni Land NAACP Image Awards
Nigerian music stars just landed one of entertainment’s most coveted awards.
Tems was among the NAACP Image Award winners announced during the virtual ceremony. The “Me & U” hitmaker won Outstanding International Song, marking her fourth NAACP Image Award win and adding to a trophy case that already boasts Grammys, Oscars, and BET. Davido and Lojay‘s win came from their collaboration with Chris Brown on the track “Sensational.” The track won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) category.
British-Nigerian author, Aleema Omotoni won the award for Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens) for her young adult novel “Everyone’s Thinking It“. The book tells the story of two Nigerian cousins, Iyanu and Kitan, who attend an elite boarding school in the English countryside. When the juicy secrets of everyone’s relationships are leaked “Burn Book style” just before the annual Valentine’s Day Ball, Iyanu and Kitan find themselves caught up in a schoolwide conspiracy.
I’M AN AWARD WINNING AUTHOR!!! 😭😭😭 I WON AN NAACP IMAGE AWARD!!!
Thank you God, thank you so much to everyone that helped me get to this day, I’m so grateful to you all for loving and sharing EVERYONE’S THINKING IT!
Thank you @naacpimageaward!!!
pic.twitter.com/m14Z76tRnB
— aleema omotoni (@aleemawrites) March 12, 2024
Victoria Monét received six nominations in the recording categories and won two awards for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. Usher won the Outstanding Male Artist award, while H.E.R. won the Female Artist prize. “The Colour Purple” received 16 nominations and won the Outstanding Soundtrack or Compilation Album award.
The Image Awards will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, on BET and CBS, with Queen Latifah returning as the host.
See the full winner’s list below.
Outstanding International Song
“Me & U” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album
“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding Male Artist
“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
Outstanding Female Artist
“The Journey” – H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding Album
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson
Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel
“The Talk” – Darrin Bell
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni