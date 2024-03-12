Flawsome: Celebrating Sisterhood and the Beauty of Female Friendships

Who said being a friend was always easy? In a world where romantic relationships often take the spotlight, the significance of friendships can sometimes be overshadowed. Yet, there is a profound beauty in the bond between women. It is a bond that transcends mere companionship; it is a sisterhood, a tribe—a chosen family.

Female friendships have long been undervalued and misrepresented in pop culture. For years, movies and the media have perpetuated stereotypes of women tearing each other down, reinforcing a narrative of competition rather than camaraderie. However, in recent years, there has been a shift. We have seen a surge of powerful portrayals of female friendships, showcasing their depth, resilience, and unwavering support.

Enter the Showmax Nigeria Original drama series, Flawsome, where we meet Ivie, Dolapo, Ramat, and Ifenyinwa—four dynamic women navigating life, love, and careers. The characters are played by Sharon Ooja, Enado Odigie, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Bisola Aiyeola, respectively. Their friendship is not without its challenges.

Like any relationship, they experience disagreements, misunderstandings, and moments of tension. In a recent episode, tensions boiled over between Ramat, Ivie, and Dolapo, leading to a confrontation that sparked discussions among viewers.

Yet, what sets their friendship apart is not the absence of conflict but rather their ability to confront it head-on. True friends understand that disagreements are a natural part of any relationship. They don’t shy away from difficult conversations or sweep issues under the rug. Instead, they face them with honesty, empathy, and a willingness to listen.

Beyond the sweet growth of on-screen female relationships, over the years, female characters have been known to bring interesting dynamics and perspective to their storylines. The lead cast on Flawsome delivered flawless role interpretations, making for an amazing viewing experience.

Produced by Tola Odunsi, Flawsome follows the lives of four dynamic and ambitious friends bound by the flawed yet unbreakable ties they share. All four ladies, with unique personal and professional challenges, write their own stories and become the main characters in their productions.

Ivie, the Fashion Designer

Ivie, played by Sharon Ooja, is a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned medicine and surgery for a career in fashion design with the hope of making it big. Ivie embodies the relentless pursuit of what one wants. She went through the motions working for an abusive boss who stole her ideas while also being with an emotionally abusive partner, yet she rose above all the challenges to begin a fast-rising fashion business after winning a fashion design contest.

Dolapo, the PR Expert

Move over Olivia Pope; Dolapo is here to take over. Enado Odigie plays the smart and career-driven woman, Dolapo, who continues to beat the odds as she steadily moves up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Dolapo is the ultimate fixer. When she is not saving her client’s reputation, she ensures her friends are okay and fights their battles. Everyone wants and loves friends like Dolapo who are always ready to go to war for your sake.

Ifeyinwa, the Tech Sis



Women are pulling more into the world of tech and Ifeyinwa, played by Bisola Aiyeola, is a good example of how many great things women can do within that space.

Ifeyinwa is a hard-working heiress who spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise, only to find out she isn’t her father’s chosen candidate. This does not pull Ifeyinwa back, as she continues to fight for what is rightfully hers while planning to begin her start-up company.

Ramat, the Advocate

Find you a fighter for justice, and Ramat will be there. Played by Ini Dima-Okojie, Ramat is a fighter and co-owner of an NGO she runs with her husband. She is passionate about fighting for women’s rights and helping women who have suffered abuse in one way or another.

Ramat’s life is not as perfect as she portrays it to her friends. Her seemingly perfect marriage, fairly affluent life, and great career are not without their holes. With an imminent threat to her life’s work due to her husband’s grave secret, Ramat remains strong for her girls and beliefs. Season 1 saw Ramat go undercover to get into a lounge, trying to nail its owner for women trafficking and prostitution. In season 2, she fights her ex, whom she believes to be abusive to his wife, only to help them find psychological help for postpartum depression.

Flawsome is a mirror of today’s society. It touches on real-life issues and how women can navigate them. Even with scars, women press on wiser and stronger.

The series celebrates womanhood and the resilience of women. It addresses issues such as child and woman trafficking and prostitution, gender-based violence, emotional abuse, intellectual property theft, alcoholism, mental health issues, depression resulting from the loss of a loved one, as well as various situations people grapple with.

The ladies experience their fair share of life battles and fight to stay afloat and sane. However, their unbreakable bond of friendship and sisterhood shows that nothing beats having your best girls and support team to help when things get tough.

Female friendships, like those in Flawsome, inspire us to be better—better friends, allies, and human beings. They remind us of the strength that comes from unity, solidarity, and mutual support. They challenge us to break free from societal norms and expectations, forging our paths and defining success on our terms.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, we must reflect on the beauty of female friendships and also recognise their transformative power. They can inspire change, challenge injustice, and shape the world for the better. Every woman deserves to have her tribe—a group of friends who lift her, support her dreams, and celebrate her successes. It is these bonds of sisterhood that help you find courage, empowerment, and the inspiration to create a brighter future for all.

Follow the story, watch the complete season 1 of Flawsome, and catch up on season 2 with new episodes every Thursday on Showmax.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Showmax