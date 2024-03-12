Culinary Stars Align! Cooking With GameChangers Takes Center Stage at Lagos Premiere!

Cooking With GameChangers made its debut at an exclusive mixer hosted at the prestigious Capital Club Lagos on Thursday, March 7th, 2024. In the presence of top executives, entrepreneurs, and culinary experts, the brand-new TV show format had its premiere.

Hosted by the charismatic Daniel Etim-Effiong alongside show creator Seyi Banigbe, “Cooking With GameChangers” also welcomed its esteemed judges, M.I Abaga, Kaffy, and Captain Toba Abifarin, who actively participated in the premiere’s exciting activities.

Guests arrived to drinks and Hors d’oeuvres as they mingled. The host after that asked for guests to interact with at least five people to memorise their full names and occupations for a chance to win a cash prize. Popular blogger, Tai, of Foodie in Lagos emerged as the winner of this challenge.

Show creator, Seyi Banigbe, who is a lawyer, media executive, and host of talk show, Binging with GameChangers, welcomed guests, introduced the new show and gave insight into how the new show was created and developed. She showered accolades on the show’s judges and host highlighting how each person performed phenomenally well during the filming of Cooking with GameChangers.

The judges participated in a fun meal-plating game where they were challenged to make the best plating with the jollof rice and vegetables provided. Guests had a lot of fun cheering the judges who were judged this time by leading food bloggers and chefs. Gina Ehikodi-Ojo of Geena Foodies and Spice chose Captain Toba’s plating as her favourite.

Guests proceeded to watch an episode of Cooking with GameChangers while they enjoyed a specially curated 2-course dinner. Notable culinary experts and influencers present were Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, Tai of Foodie in Lagos, Abisodun of Meals with Abi, Grace Adepoju of Velvety Foods, Atinuke Obele of Teekayskitchen and many more.

The GM of LASODA(Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs), Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, was present alongside featured GameChangers such as the GM of LASWA(Lagos State Waterways Authority), Damilola Emmanuel, Segun Dada of CAPSA, Segun Bankole of Sovereign Trust Insurance, Ngozy-Ezeka-Atta of Jaga Beauty, Yemisi Obe of Grandios Pap amongst many others.

Cooking with GameChangers” is inspired by the talk show, “Binging With GameChangers”, which has been on national television for seven years and has a large audience.

Each episode of Cooking with GameChangers follows a day in the life of a top corporate executive and an accomplished entrepreneur who ends up in the Cooking with GameChangers kitchen for a cook-off to determine the “Ultimate GameChanger”. The cooking competition is supervised and judged by celebrity show host, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and judges M.I Abaga, Kaffy, and Captain Toba.



Watch Episode 1 here:



You can also watch the show every weekend on TV stations nationwide:

Saturdays

NTA Network: Saturdays at 10.30 AM

Silverbird: Saturdays at 1.30 PM

Views Channel: Saturday 6:30 PM; Repeat: Mondays at 9:30 PM; Wednesdays at 9 PM

Sundays

Africa Magic Family: Sundays at 3.30 PM: Repeat: Wednesdays at 1.30 PM

TVC: Sundays at 5.30 PM

NTA2: Sundays at 5.30 PM

Wazobia Max: Sundays at 5.30 PM; Repeat Mondays at 7 PM

Wazobia TV: Sundays at 5.30 PM; Repeat: Mondays at 7 PM

Cooking with GameChangers is supported by Power Oil, 2Sure and Aquafina.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Cooking With GameChangers