6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In commemorating International Women’s Day 2024 & the 5th edition of the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, we took six (6) of Lagos‘ dazzling style stars to lunch, powered by NIVEA.

Our goal to celebrate and inspire women aligns with NIVEA’s brand identity as a gentle care and wellness provider. We consider NIVEA’s ethos of simplicity, trust, courage, and care essential qualities that empower women to achieve their goals.

At lunch, we asked our beautiful guests some beauty and wellness questions. Their insightful responses are documented in this year’s BellaNaija Style IWD Diaries. See below:

Claire Idera Nnani

Discover one of her favourite self-love mantras

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Sanchan Elegushi

Find out the beauty products that make her feel empowered

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Mimmi Chima

Check out her routine for an instant mood boost

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Teminikan Idowu

Unveils her beauty power tools

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Henrietta Itepu

Check out her easy self-care practice for a refresh after a long day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adaeze Onah

Find out the beauty products that make her feel confident

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

The NIVEA Goodie Bag

Find out what’s in our NIVEA Goodie bag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Have a splendid BNS Women’s Month, BellaStylistas!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

