Beauty
6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style | WATCH
In commemorating International Women’s Day 2024 & the 5th edition of the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, we took six (6) of Lagos‘ dazzling style stars to lunch, powered by NIVEA.
Our goal to celebrate and inspire women aligns with NIVEA’s brand identity as a gentle care and wellness provider. We consider NIVEA’s ethos of simplicity, trust, courage, and care essential qualities that empower women to achieve their goals.
At lunch, we asked our beautiful guests some beauty and wellness questions. Their insightful responses are documented in this year’s BellaNaija Style IWD Diaries. See below:
Claire Idera Nnani
Discover one of her favourite self-love mantras
View this post on Instagram
Sanchan Elegushi
Find out the beauty products that make her feel empowered
View this post on Instagram
Mimmi Chima
Check out her routine for an instant mood boost
View this post on Instagram
Teminikan Idowu
Unveils her beauty power tools
View this post on Instagram
Henrietta Itepu
Check out her easy self-care practice for a refresh after a long day
View this post on Instagram
Adaeze Onah
Find out the beauty products that make her feel confident
View this post on Instagram
The NIVEA Goodie Bag
Find out what’s in our NIVEA Goodie bag
View this post on Instagram
Have a splendid BNS Women’s Month, BellaStylistas!