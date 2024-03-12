Adeyinka Fabiyi Gets Candid on “Road To Success” Podcast About Life as an Immigrant & Her Successful Business in Dubai

In this episode of the “Road to Success” podcast, Adeyinka ‘Biggy‘ Fabiyi, the CEO of one of Dubai’s leading African restaurants, shares her journey with host Mayowa Adegoke (aka TheLadyMayowa). Biggy, as she is fondly called, owns three restaurants in the tourist city and has a roll call of celebrities who love her food, including Wizkid, but her journey has not always been rosy or smooth.

She opens up about her struggles as an immigrant, how faith has impacted her business, and her staunch determination to maintain her dignity despite hardships.

Watch the podcast below: