Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande’s Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Editor’s note: As the years go by, migrating to other countries has become increasingly popular, particularly for Nigerians (and Africans generally). Japa, we call it. For the next few weeks, Mayowa Adegoke, in partnership with BellaNaija Features, will explore what it means to live in Dubai as an African. We’ll invite Africans to about how they live, work, and deal with social changes in another continent. This partnership aims to spotlight successful African immigrants in Dubai, bringing you stories of their everyday lives. Read the last episode here. This week, we’re having a conversation with Oliver Nakakande who is based in the UAE. Oliver is a fashion model, content creator, speaker, event host, published author, and humanitarian. She gained prominence as Miss Uganda 2019/21 and made history as the first black woman to grace the cover of Miss World Magazine. With a Master’s in Marketing Communications and Brand Management from Middlesex University Dubai, she has garnered prestigious fashion, philanthropy, and public speaking accolades.

She launched The Oliver Nakakande Foundation in 2022, advocating for education by offering teenage mothers in Uganda a chance to return to school. In 2023, I also published my debut book, “The Escape: How I Ran from Shame to Fame.”

Oliver has been featured across various platforms, including Lovin Dubai, Khaleej Times, Virgin Radio, Daily Mail, NTV, Vanguard, and more.

Holla Oliver!

Hi BellaNaija.

Quite a portfolio you have up there, well done

Thank you.

So, how has living in Dubai been so far?

It hasn’t been a smooth journey, but it’s been fruitful overall. I have spent most of my twenties in Dubai. As a young African lady exploring the city, working, and studying opportunities, Dubai has challenged me to level up and become a more informed, modern lady.

Interesting. Give us a glimpse into your background and what brought you to Dubai

I came to Dubai shortly after I had lost my mother in Uganda. To me, it was like an escape plan from the loss I had just encountered. I wanted to live in a place away from home but not far from home for easy back-and-forth travel. At the same time, I had just graduated with a Diploma in Journalism and was looking for work opportunities.

How did this search pan out?

Searching for my first job in Dubai was no joke! I dropped off my resume at different offices, had hundreds of online applications, and attended a few interviews. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t say I liked most of my offers. After my three-month visa expired, I decided to renew for an extra three months and try again. I was lucky enough to be interviewed for a sales position in a real estate company, and I got hired. Because I had zero experience, I took a real estate course at the Dubai Land Department and qualified as a Dubai Real Estate Agent.

What are the challenges, lessons, and highlights of your journey (career, lifestyle) as an African in Dubai?

Dubai is full of opportunities, but my challenges surpassed the opportunities. As an African exploring opportunities in Dubai, I realised many opportunities were entailed for different nationalities, and only a few are limited to Africans. I learned to be extremely patient, persistent, and prayerful to breakthrough.

Have you experienced any forms of pushback because of your race, country of origin or accent?

Absolutely! Especially when job hunting, it saddens me that to this date, there are plenty of companies indicating “All nationalities except Africans.”

How did you deal with this?

Whenever I find myself in such a scenario, I always remind myself of my worth, and I ignore any racial comments or events.

Can you share any insights or experiences regarding the job market in Dubai for Africans?

The job market in Dubai for Africans is tough; survival is only for the bigheaded go-getters. It’s easy to quit job hunting and become a freelancer like myself. I was blessed to find a decent job which led me to leave to pursue my studies. After getting my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Dubai, I expected that it would be easier for me to get a better job with reasonable rates without looking at my ethnicity; I was lying to myself.

Ooops

Before, I thought I was underqualified, but now that I have the qualifications, I still need minimal GCC experience, which is hard to achieve with my nationality.

So it is safe to say you have settled in alright. What would you consider as special ingredients to the success made so far?

Despite all the job issues, Dubai is an excellent city to live and thrive. I realised that I didn’t need a full-time job to achieve my dreams; I discovered that ‘the gig economy’ in Dubai works even better. I embraced all my talents and developed my personal brand. I have managed to become a successful model, author, host, and advocate, plus I still get the privilege to enjoy my free time and travels.

Comparing lifestyles in your country of origin and the country you currently reside, what changes did you have to make to settle in?

Uganda and the UAE are highly different on almost all levels. I had to get used to the hot weather, spicy foods, and Arabic terms, and I found it hard to make friends and find a community.

What are the things Africans looking to relocate to Dubai need to keep in mind?

They should be mindful of the UAE’s laws, rules, and regulations. I recommend they research the lifestyle, work life, accommodation, cost of living, and so on, before taking a flight. For an African planning to relocate to Dubai, three key considerations are crucial: understanding and respecting local culture and customs, being well-versed in Dubai’s legal and regulatory framework, and ensuring a solid plan for accommodation, employment, and financial stability. These factors are essential for a smooth transition and successful integration into life in Dubai.

I agree. What are the little things/habits/actions Africans in Dubai can adopt to help them thrive?

Africans in Dubai can thrive by embracing diversity, adapting to local customs while maintaining their cultural identity, building strong networks within the African community and beyond, staying informed about local news and regulations, learning Arabic to enhance communication, practicing good financial management, prioritizing health and wellness, continuously learning and developing skills, engaging with the community through volunteering and cultural activities, and respecting laws and customs to avoid any misunderstandings or legal issues.

***

Many thanks to Oliver Nakakande for having this conversation with us. Catch up with the next episode on Wednesday. Do you want to be featured on BellaNaija or share your essays with us? Shoot us an email: [email protected]