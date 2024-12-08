FeelLikeAChildAgain: Agboola Ayomide Remembers Receiving a Surprise Doll from Santa One Christmas

Connect with us

Dear Santa,

I’ve been thinking a lot about Christmas lately, and I couldn’t stop reminiscing about my fondest childhood Christmas memory. It was the year I woke up early to find that you had left me the exact doll I had been dreaming of. I was thrilled. My family and I spent the rest of the day baking cookies, singing carols, and enjoying each other’s company. It was truly magical.

As I’ve grown older, life has become busier, and the magic of Christmas has started to feel like a distant memory. This year, I’m asking for something special: I want to feel like a child again and experience the wonder, excitement, and joy that comes from believing in the magic of Christmas.

It’s a big ask, but I believe in you, Santa. I believe that you have the power to bring back that sense of wonder and awe. This Christmas, I’m asking you to bring me a little bit of that childhood magic.

Thank you, Santa,

Agboola Ayomide.

