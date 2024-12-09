Oluseyi Adebiyi: How Far Are We Into the Future of TV?

A few weeks ago, while watching a football game at home, my TV screen started to blur as satellite signals weakened due to inclement weather. Rain clouds had disrupted the signal. But unlike in the past when this would have ended my viewing, I simply switched to the same provider’s streaming service, switching from my satellite dish to my internet connection.

In 2018, when I wrote “Is the future of TV Online?”, the world was still far from the dominance of web TV. Netflix, though prominent, was still struggling and operating at a loss. Today, Netflix isn’t just profitable—the entire industry has undergone a transformative change, with new players entering and others exiting. This transformation is a result of relentless innovation by TV and electronics manufacturers, who have filled homes with smart TVs and streaming devices. Improved internet quality and accessibility, particularly in emerging markets, have been crucial. Many households now stream video-on-demand content using just a basic smart TV and reliable internet. Key improvements, such as the transition from HD to 4K picture quality, larger screen compatibility, and seamless cross-device viewing, have fueled this growth.

The competition for viewers’ attention has intensified, with YouTube emerging as a major player. YouTube’s strategy of moving beyond web browsers and mobile apps is paying off. Now firmly established in living rooms worldwide, YouTube continues to grow. It has surpassed one billion hours of watch time on living room screens, claiming 25% of monthly streaming views compared to Netflix’s 19.8%. Providers like Disney+, AppleTV, and others compete for the remaining market share.

YouTube’s success largely stems from its user-generated content model. Viewers increasingly seek specific short- and mid-form content from their favourite creators, who benefit from a steady income stream. In the past three years, YouTube has distributed $70 billion to over three million content creators. These payouts are central to the platform’s business model, funded by revenue from advertising, subscriptions, and fan funding.

For Netflix and other platforms, the model revolves around both original and acquired content (movies and TV shows). Netflix has spent billions on global and indigenous shows like “Squid Games”, “Money Heist”, “King of Boys”, “Anikulapo”, “Black Book”, Silos, Slow Horses, and more. Many of them have gained critical acclaim and won numerous awards.

Despite this progress, digital platforms still struggle with live programming. While the 2022 World Cup final attracted millions of viewers, they weren’t watching on YouTube, Netflix, AppleTV+, or Disney. Only licensed cable operators with streaming services could broadcast to a digital audience. Netflix has made inroads with live events, televising a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, which drew millions of viewers. AppleTV partners with America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) for game streaming, and Disney is exploring new opportunities. In Africa, DSTV, the leading cable provider, continues to promote its DSTVStream App to its subscriber base, allowing them to stream both uploaded and live content, including sports, while on the move.

Current data shows that millions of people still rely solely on terrestrial and cable TV. Some choose not to adopt digital TV due to limited digital literacy, while others cannot afford reliable internet connections. Over time, it will be interesting to see how many convert to digital TV—whether by choice or necessity—as the industry evolves through improved internet access, cheaper smart TVs, and the potential obsolescence of traditional TV services.

As new technologies emerge and disrupt the digital TV landscape, the future holds intriguing possibilities. How far into the future of TV are we? How will user-generated content evolve? What’s next for streaming services like TikTok, Twitch, Instagram Live, Facebook, and YouTube Live? Will our viewing habits shift from living room screens to personalised eyewear like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Orion? How will these changes benefit the creative industry, particularly young creators whose energy and ingenuity drive content creation? And what role will AI play in shaping the TV landscape? These questions, I believe, will be answered as time passes.

***

Featured Image by Thirdman for Pexels