Meet Zahra Ahmed, a 13-Year-Old SDGs and Child Education Advocate, in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Did you miss our last conversation with KC Obiajulu? You can catch up here.

This week, we’re doing life with Zahra Ahmed Ajetunmobi, a 13-year-old Nigerian based in Dubai who is a passionate advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals and children’s education. Zahra has spoken at the United Nations Climate Change Conference and other global stages. She owns Zahralicious Book Club, a friendly book club for young learners.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hi Zahra. How are you feeling today?

Hello. I am feeling good today, thank you.

Tell us about yourself, Zahra

My name is Zahra’tul Jannah Ahmed Ajetunmobi. I’m 13 years old, a Nigerian from the Yoruba tribe. I live in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). I am a Muslim, the first-born, and have two adorable siblings, Alia and Khalifa. I’m a Year 8 (JSS 2) student, passionate about the Sustainable Development Goals and children’s education. I believe that every child deserves to be educated and grow in a safe environment, so I try to advocate for this whenever I can.

One key moment that really shaped my journey so far was when my dad suggested I should focus on creating educational and inspiring videos. As a result, I’ve been able to positively impact both children and adults around the world. It feels good to know that some of my educational video contents are being used as teaching references in classrooms in Nigeria, UAE, the US, Brazil, and Mexico, just to mention a few.

Your parents have accompanied you on many speaking occasions, and this shows how much they care about your journey

So many moments make me appreciate my parents more that I can’t even choose one. I’m really lucky and grateful to have them by my side on this journey. 😊

Can you tell me how, at a very young age, you managed to hone your speaking skills?

I have managed to hone my speaking skills by watching speeches and then trying to identify what makes them engaging. I use these observations to modify my speeches accordingly. Another way I develop my speaking skills is by turning my insights or ideas into mini-presentations. It is quite fun to do and at the same time, it is an efficient way to boost my speaking skills and confidence.

You’re an advocate for child education and you’ve been excellent with the advocacy, especially through your speaking engagements. Is there any experience that made you particularly passionate about this?

Yes. I remember my first encounter with the Sustainable Development Goals in school and how it transformed my view of the world for the better. So, I imagined that if every child was educated about the SDGs and was able to view the world from a sustainable window, the world would definitely be a better place. With this thought in mind, I became passionate about children’s education. It’s all about creating a brighter future together.

That’s really nice to hear

Thank you.

Do you think being involved in a lot of things denies you from being a child?

No, I don’t think I’m missing any childhood experience. I do my social engagements at my own pace – no pressure at all. My parents are super supportive and they never push me into anything I’m not ready for. Because of that, I have plenty of time for fun stuff and other things that are important in my life. Balancing both worlds is quite easy for me. Alhamdulillah.😊

What is the most important advice you’ve received from dignitaries you’ve met and why is it important?

I had a one-on-one chat with HRH Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano and the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He shared some advice that resonated with me. He advised me to always think about how I can positively impact a large number of people in our society, particularly those at the bottom of the pyramid. He spoke about the importance of using the privileges we have to help others, not just for their sake but for the sake of future generations. Because that is the only way society, in a long time, will change for the better. It made me realise that real change comes from our efforts to help and uplift those around us. I also urge every privileged person out there to make any positive impact they can in our society. Together, we can create a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone.

I also had a chat with the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi in New York during the United Nations Climate Week. He told me something that I’d never forget: “The youths are not the leaders of tomorrow— rather they are the leaders of today.” This means a lot to me not only because it resonates with my cause, but also because it shows that whatever we, the youth, do today will surely play a big part in shaping our present and future world.

You’ve read quite a number of books

Yes, I’ve read quite several books and each of them has its own perspective and lessons, but some resonated with me.

What books resonated with you?

“My Vision” by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum who is the Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. I learnt a lot about the struggles of a leader from the book. One of the challenges of leadership that was mentioned in the book was being ambitious and chasing your dreams, even when others doubt you. It’s inspiring to see how determination can turn dreams into reality no matter the obstacles and challenges. No wonder why Dubai is what it is today.

Also, “Wonder” by R.J Palacio. This book is about the life of a boy named August Pullman, who was born with a facial condition. Through his experiences, I learned about the importance of respecting other people’s differences and cultivating a diverse community. When we respect one another and embrace our diversity, we create a world filled with love, harmony, peace and prosperity.

I’m also happy to mention that I’m currently working on two books that will be out soon.

Oh, really? Do you mind sharing with us?

“The Journey Begins” and “Khloe’s Khronicles.” The first book is like a mini-biography about me. It highlights my upbringing, my learning techniques, morals, values, how I became the Zahralicious people know today and my advice to young children who aspire to succeed in the future. Also, my parents shared some parenting tips for raising a well-rounded child in today’s world.

The second book tells the story of a girl called Khloe who reflects on her life experiences alongside her family, friends and school. The story is inspiring and educative. I can’t wait to officially launch the book and share it with everyone.

We look forward to them. Do you have any unconventional thoughts about the world that you want people to agree with?

Yes. I think people are walking stories. What I mean by this is that every person on earth has a long, unique and interesting story titled, “LIFE”. Everybody has different things going on in their lives. As plots, characters, settings and environments shape a story in a movie, the same applies to us humans—the people we interact with, the things we do and the environments we find ourselves in, shape our stories.

What’s a typical day in your life like?

On weekdays, I usually wake up between 5 to 6.00 am to observe Subhi. I take my bath and then get ready for school. My school starts at 7:35 am and ends at 3:30 pm. After school, I pray, have some food, and have a bit of relaxation or a nap before my Quran class and school homework (if any). I go to the sports club with my siblings later in the day to play football, badminton and other sports. Once we return, we take our shower, eat dinner and head to bed.

Weekends are more relaxed. Saturday is our movie day where we enjoy watching cartoons, movies and documentaries. I usually host my live book club sessions on Saturdays where different children aged 9 to 16 years from 40 countries come together to discuss literature, sustainability, morals, values and other topics that are beneficial to our future. On Sundays, my family and I usually take a walk in nature in the morning as we believe it promotes a greater sense of well-being. Later in the day, we do other fun activities or make some educational content for my page.

If you could remove three things from your life, what would they be and why?

The only one I can think of is procrastination. Procrastination is like a silent thief that steals our time and it’s something we all experience at some point. As the saying goes, “Time is precious” and I’m sure we can all agree on that. Time is one of the most valuable resources we have, and once it slips away, we can’t get it back, so it should be used wisely.

I also think that procrastination is a natural human response to stress and overwhelming tasks. When we are confronted with too many challenges that make us tense, our brains are presented with two options: 1) to go through the work pressure now and enjoy later or, 2) to enjoy now and push the work to a later time.

When you procrastinate, the brain picks option 2 which leads to time wastage. So, this is why I want to remove procrastination from my life. If I could take control of my time and decisions, then I can unlock my full potential and ultimately achieve my set goals.

One thing people will be surprised to know about you?

I don’t have a phone yet!

Say something to yourself in the future

No one can empower you until you empower yourself.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Zahra

Thank you for having me.

__

Many thanks to Zahra Ahmed for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We’d love to read from you. Shoot us an email: [email protected]. Join us on Saturday for the next episode!