FeelLikeAChildAgain: Boluwatifeninsola Misses the Smell of Bangers from Her Childhood

Dearest Santa,

It’s that time of the year again, Merry Christmas Santa. I remember looking forward to hanging our Christmas tree with my parents and sisters; when we would each create our special piece that would be hung on the tree, and how Tope would always make the prettiest pieces. I envied how talented she was, but she was always so kind to help me with my piece and cutting out stars.

Santa, those were simpler times. The entire Orelope street would be filled with sounds of local bangers and knockouts, which terrified me. They still do. On Christmas Eve, instead of sleeping, other children in the area gathered at Baba Abeokuta’s house, waiting for him to step out with chocolates and sweets he brought from London on his yearly visit to his children.

One particular Christmas Eve, Mommy allowed us to join the children at Baba Abeokuta’s house. I was so excited. We never left our house but that Christmas Eve, after plenty of convincing and begging, Mommy allowed us – Anu, Tope and me – to go. We all gathered at midnight at Baba Abeokuta’s house. He came out wearing a red sweater. He chanted Merry Christmas and immediately the bangers (fireworks) went off, it was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. The children jumped in excitement but I just stood there, staring at Baba Abeokuta and I believed he was you, Santa. He was my very own Santa.

In turns, we went to him and collected our chocolate. I remember how hugged when it was my turn. He wished me a Merry Christmas and gave me chocolates. I asked if I could make a wish, and he laughed and said I could. Oh Santa, that was the best day of my life. My wish came true. I wished for Tiwa and Tobi to spend Christmas with us and they did.

I miss spending time decorating the tree with my family. I miss watching the children of our street gather and contribute to buying bangers. I miss the smell of bangers being blown next to me. I miss Baba Abeokuta’s house and his chocolates. I miss the feeling of excitement of Christmas morning, my clothes being laid out for me and my shoes well polished. I miss our old Christmas tree. I miss looking forward to Christmas Santa. I miss the holiday cheer. But I am super grateful for the experience I had growing up.

If I could feel like a child again, I would spend it stuffing my mouth with chocolate and not having to worry about gaining weight. I will eat all the fried chicken I can get my hands on. I would like to give like Baba Abeokuta. I would like to make someone’s Christmas feel very special like mine was as a child.

I want to feel like a child again, Santa. I want to see a movie. I want to eat without worrying about the bill. I want to shop for gifts for myself. I want to dress up for Christmas and be excited.

With all my love,

Boluwatifeninsola.

