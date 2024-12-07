Connect with us

Spice Up Your Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Abigail & Richard's Wedding Video is the Perfect Dose of Love & Beauty For Your Day!

Precious & Jay's Journey Began at the Office! Enjoy Their Lovely Proposal Photos

Naza and Stanley Met at a Wedding - Now, They are Having Theirs!

Seun and Tunde's Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

Fate Aligned Adaeze & Chijioke's Steps to Meet at a Supermarket 2 Years Ago! #ACElovestory

From Kunle Remi to Veekee James: The Celebrity Weddings That Made 2024 Unforgettable

Get Into The Weekend Groove With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Mary and Darian's Wedding in London Was a Wholesome Display of Love!

From an Online Conversation to a Sweet Yes in Alula, Saudi Arabia! Enjoy Adhel & Sope's #BNBling

Spice Up Your Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

The weekend is here, and you already know the drill—it’s that time of the week when we load you up with a truckload of love and sweetness! From heartwarming love stories to jaw-dropping wedding inspiration and all the romantic feels in between, the BellaNaijaWeddings zone has got everything you need to make your weekend extra special. So, grab a cozy spot, your favourite snack, and let’s dive into this world of pure love magic together!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

Jasmine and Chinedu’s Igbo Trad Was a Delightful Display of Love & Culture

It’s a Magical Kind of Love With Jasmine and Chinedu’s White Wedding

Sharon & Damilola Met During a Game of Paintball and Were Struck By Cupid!

Jay & Yinka’s Destination Wedding in Greece Was Nothing Short of a Movie!

A Brief Encounter at the Supermarket Has Led to Happy Ever After for Adaeze & Chijioke!

Rene’s Persistence Paid Off—Now He and Stephanie Are on to Forever!

From Reluctantly Accepting a Dinner Invite to Finding His Soulmate – Here’s How #MannyGotHisChikus

She Was The Model, He Was The Photographer – Now, It’s a Sweet ‘Yes’ For Yetunde & Toni!

10 Years and 3 Cuties Later, Barbara & Alex Are Still Keeping The Love Flame Burning!

Daph Sees Her Bridesmaid Experience as an Unforgettable Journey That Strengthens the Bond of Friendship

This Pink Inspo Is The Perfect Guide To Sheer Elegance On Your Yoruba Trad!

Embrace Your Regal Status at Your Edo Trad With This Beauty Look

Want to Start Your Big Day With Pure Radiance? This Inspo is All You Need

Channel Pristine and Elegant Charm on Your Big Day With This Inspo

Add a Chic Touch to Vintage Yoruba Bridal Fashion With This Inspo Served by Tomike

These Wedding Guests Schooled Everyone on The Dance Floor!

Grab Your Tissues! This Emotional Moment Between This Bride & Her Mother is So Heartwarming

This Groom Hyping His Bride Alongside His Twin Brother Will Make You Smile

Terry Found His Soulmate, Ify While on Ushering Duty in Church – Their Video Will Make You Smile

