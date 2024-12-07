“33 years of love, laughter and life together” Bukola & Toyin Saraki Celebrate Their Anniversary With Sweet Messages

Today, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki, are celebrating 33 years of marriage—and they’re still as in love as ever. Isn’t it inspiring to see couples who’ve been together for decades, still going strong and sharing sweet moments with each other?

And so to mark their special day, the couple took to Instagram to share loving messages that captured their journey. Bukola shared a heartfelt post for Toyin:

33 years of love, laughter, and life together. Happy anniversary, darling @ToyinSaraki! ❤️

You know over here, we love love– especially when couples celebrate their love story just like the Sarakis are doing today. Take a look at their anniversary posts below

