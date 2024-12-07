Connect with us

Sweet Spot

"33 years of love, laughter and life together" Bukola & Toyin Saraki Celebrate Their Anniversary With Sweet Messages

Sweet Spot Weddings

Spice Up Your Weekend With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Features Sweet Spot

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Boluwatifeninsola Misses the Smell of Bangers from Her Childhood

Features Sweet Spot

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Anu Odubanjo Misses Celebrating Christmas With Her Late Dad

Sweet Spot

"Call Me Mummy Awon Boys”: Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju Shares Joyful News of Baby No. 2

Sweet Spot

Say Hi to Baby Amani Greene: Taaooma and Abula's Bundle of Joy

Sweet Spot Weddings

Precious & Jay's Journey Began at the Office! Enjoy Their Lovely Proposal Photos

Features Sweet Spot

#FeelLikeAChildAgain: Uzoechi Tom-Ona Misses Dancing with Masquerades on Christmas Day

Sweet Spot Weddings

Seun and Tunde's Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

"You Are Beautiful" The “Blood Sisters” S2 Cast Shares Sweet & Kind Words That Will Make Your Day

Sweet Spot

“33 years of love, laughter and life together” Bukola & Toyin Saraki Celebrate Their Anniversary With Sweet Messages

Avatar photo

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Today, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki, are celebrating 33 years of marriage—and they’re still as in love as ever. Isn’t it inspiring to see couples who’ve been together for decades, still going strong and sharing sweet moments with each other?

And so to mark their special day, the couple took to Instagram to share loving messages that captured their journey. Bukola shared a heartfelt post for Toyin:

33 years of love, laughter, and life together.

Happy anniversary, darling @ToyinSaraki! ❤️

You know over here, we love love– especially when couples celebrate their love story just like the Sarakis are doing today. Take a look at their anniversary posts below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyin Saraki (@toyinsaraki)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php