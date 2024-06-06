Reckitt Nigeria Hosts Stakeholders Dinner, Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Hygiene Initiatives in Nigeria

Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, hosted a Social Impact Stakeholders Dinner in Lagos recently, highlighting its ongoing commitment to public health and hygiene in Nigeria. The event gathered notable dignitaries, partners, and stakeholders to celebrate Reckitt’s social impact initiatives and discuss future collaborations to build healthier communities.

Distinguished guests included Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, Chairman of Reckitt Nigeria Olu Falomo, President and Founder of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his address, praised Reckitt’s initiatives, stating,

Reckitt exemplifies the Nigerian spirit and the unwavering determination of businesses here. They go beyond producing excellent products; they’ve become a driving force for change. Reckitt educates us on the importance of hygiene and empowers us to create a cleaner environment. They aim to reach 10 million school children by 2035, and we are willing to support their mission to reach more school children before that time. Thank you, Reckitt, for your impactful contributions. We look forward to your continued success for many years to come.

Reckitt’s Global CEO, Kris Licht, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria, emphasising the significance of its social impact programs.

Access to clean water, hygiene products, and healthcare should be a human right, not a privilege, and that’s what we are working on,” Licht stated. Responding to the Governor’s remarks regarding a collaboration with the Lagos State government, he said. We appreciate that you’re here celebrating all the great work of our social impact program.

The Stakeholders Dinner showcased Reckitt’s flagship social impact initiatives, including the Clean Naija campaign and the Hygiene Quest. The Clean Naija initiative aims to improve hygiene standards across Nigeria through education and community engagement.

Similarly, the Hygiene Quest has made progress in reaching school children with essential hygiene education, aiming to educate 10 million children by 2035. These programs are instrumental in promoting good hygiene practices and preventing diseases.

Additionally, Reckitt’s efforts in supporting the Lagos State government’s mission to end open defecation were highlighted through the Harpic End Open Defecation initiative. This program has made significant strides in promoting proper sanitation practices and providing access to clean toilets in underserved communities.

The Social Impact and Stakeholders Dinner marks a significant chapter in Reckitt’s ongoing mission to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a healthier Nigeria. Reckitt remains committed to driving positive change through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, ensuring a lasting impact on public health in Nigeria and beyond.

