Fayrouz Launches ‘Here’s To Taste’ Campaign with Beauty Tukura, Introducing New Look and Apple-Watermelon Flavor

One of the premium soft drinks, Fayrouz, known for its refreshing flavours and taste, has announced the launch of its ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign, featuring ex-beauty queen and reality tv star, Beauty Tukura. This campaign celebrates the new look of Fayrouz and the recently launched Apple-Watermelon flavour.

From winning the Miss Nigeria crown to captivating audiences on the hit reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Beauty Tukura has always been a shining example of authenticity. Her journey from pageantry and now to entrepreneurship and philanthropy has been nothing short of inspiring.

Now, she shines brilliantly in the Fayrouz ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign, which encourages consumers to bask in their true selves and raises a glass to all they truly are. Sharing her excitement about being a part of the campaign, Beauty said,

Fayrouz ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign resonates with me because it celebrates authenticity and encourages people to confidently embrace who they are without compromise. This aligns with my own values of being genuine and unapologetically true to myself in every aspect of life.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries, said,

We are pleased to partner with Beauty for our ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign. Her personality resonates deeply with our brand values. Together, we want to empower everyone to find their flavour in life, embrace their authenticity, and enjoy every sip of their journey.

The ‘Here’s To Taste’ campaign encourages everyone to bask in their true selves and celebrates individuals with who live for the finer things in life. So, raise your Fayrouz and toast to authenticity, staying true to yourself and celebrating every beautiful moment.

With Beauty Tukura leading the way on the project, the ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign is set to be a refreshing reminder that the best things in life are authentic and flavourful. So, Here’s to Taste, and Here’s to You!

Sponsored Content