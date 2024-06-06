Connect with us

Promotions

Fayrouz Launches 'Here's To Taste' Campaign with Beauty Tukura, Introducing New Look and Apple-Watermelon Flavor

Events Promotions

Here's How Heineken Treated Football Fans to Unforgettable UCL Watch Parties!

Events Promotions

Reckitt Nigeria Hosts Stakeholders Dinner, Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Hygiene Initiatives in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Transforming Lives: Reckitt's Agbara Factory Marks 44th Anniversary With Global CEO

Music News Promotions

From Lagos to London: oSHAMO's Journey and New Single 'Life of the Party'

Events Promotions

GEYCCI Beauty and Wellness Spa, Owned by Ogey Emefiele, Has Opened Its Doors in Abuja, Nigeria.

Promotions

Infinix Sallah Promo: Win N400,000 and Exciting Kitchen Appliances!

Events Promotions

Celebrating Purpose and Resilience: Akpa Dinma hosts an Exclusive Screening of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for 25 Women

Events Promotions

Cardiac Community hosts her Walkathon 4.0 in Lagos | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Inspired by “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Knorr partners Adebola Williams to Celebrate Children’s Day with African Power Girls.

Promotions

Fayrouz Launches ‘Here’s To Taste’ Campaign with Beauty Tukura, Introducing New Look and Apple-Watermelon Flavor

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

One of the premium soft drinks, Fayrouz, known for its refreshing flavours and taste, has announced the launch of its ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign, featuring ex-beauty queen and reality tv star, Beauty Tukura. This campaign celebrates the new look of Fayrouz and the recently launched Apple-Watermelon flavour.

From winning the Miss Nigeria crown to captivating audiences on the hit reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Beauty Tukura has always been a shining example of authenticity. Her journey from pageantry and now to entrepreneurship and philanthropy has been nothing short of inspiring.

Now, she shines brilliantly in the Fayrouz ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign, which encourages consumers to bask in their true selves and raises a glass to all they truly are. Sharing her excitement about being a part of the campaign, Beauty said,

Fayrouz ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign resonates with me because it celebrates authenticity and encourages people to confidently embrace who they are without compromise. This aligns with my own values of being genuine and unapologetically true to myself in every aspect of life.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sampson Oloche, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries, said,

We are pleased to partner with Beauty for our ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign. Her personality resonates deeply with our brand values. Together, we want to empower everyone to find their flavour in life, embrace their authenticity, and enjoy every sip of their journey.

The ‘Here’s To Taste’ campaign encourages everyone to bask in their true selves and celebrates individuals with who live for the finer things in life. So, raise your Fayrouz and toast to authenticity, staying true to yourself and celebrating every beautiful moment.

With Beauty Tukura leading the way on the project, the ‘Here’s to Taste’ campaign is set to be a refreshing reminder that the best things in life are authentic and flavourful. So, Here’s to Taste, and Here’s to You!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Understanding Government Allocation in Lagos State Real Estate

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Saving Our Children Through Smarter Food Choices 

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?
css.php