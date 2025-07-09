Moshood Obatula’s ‘Agemo’ Film Is Having a Striking Global Run

Moshood Abiola Obatula, known in creative circles as Director Mosh, is set to raise the bar for Nigerian cinema with his latest offering, Agemo. The film is said to have become a standout on both local and international platforms, earning multiple recognitions and sparking attention within the African film community and beyond.

So far, Agemo boasts official selection status and a nomination at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), coming on the heels of two nominations at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The film had been spotlighted with a selection at the Red Movie Awards, an honourable mention from the 2024 Amsterdam International Awards, and a nomination at the prestigious African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Set against the backdrop of a shifting African cinematic landscape, where more storytellers from the continent are retelling the narrative, Agemo fits right into a growing archive of deeply African tales told by insiders. No longer filtered through foreign lenses, stories like Agemo represent a reclaiming of cultural voice and creative authorship.

The film boldly embraces the supernatural, threading mystical forces and divine intervention throughout its plot, a stylistic hallmark that has helped solidify Director Mosh’s reputation as a “Dark Visionary.” His storytelling is steeped in mystery, driven by symbolic tension and elements that challenge the boundaries between reality and myth.



What makes Agemo especially compelling is the rich thematic depth it brings to the screen. Over four months of development, the story grew to explore vital topics including female resilience, spiritual consequence, secrecy, manipulation, and the complexities of power. These themes combine to form a textured narrative that goes far beyond typical genre expectations, offering a provocative and reflective viewing experience.

One of the key ingredients in the film’s success lies in its performances and, by extension, the methods that shaped them. Director Mosh is said to be known for prioritising actor-director collaboration. He creates a working environment rooted in trust and openness, where actors are not only encouraged to perform but also to think deeply about their characters.

Through continuous dialogue, he invites them to share their insights, emotional interpretations, and even uncertainties about the roles they inhabit. While audiences and critics alike are eager to see what Director Mosh takes on next, one thing remains clear: his commitment to excellence, storytelling with purpose, and amplifying African perspectives continues to set his work apart. Agemo isn’t just another supernatural tale—it’s a declaration of artistic intent and cultural depth.

