Here's How Heineken Treated Football Fans to Unforgettable UCL Watch Parties!

Reckitt Nigeria Hosts Stakeholders Dinner, Reaffirms Commitment to Driving Hygiene Initiatives in Nigeria

Transforming Lives: Reckitt's Agbara Factory Marks 44th Anniversary With Global CEO

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

Nigerian Dynasty & Soull Ogun of L'Enchanteur among 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

GEYCCI Beauty and Wellness Spa, Owned by Ogey Emefiele, Has Opened Its Doors in Abuja, Nigeria.

Celebrating Purpose and Resilience: Akpa Dinma hosts an Exclusive Screening of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for 25 Women

Cardiac Community hosts her Walkathon 4.0 in Lagos | Get the Scoop

Inspired by “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Knorr partners Adebola Williams to Celebrate Children’s Day with African Power Girls.

Shaffy Bello, Godrey Ogbechie, Nancy Isime, and Genoveva Join Adebola Williams to Empower African Power Girls

Here’s How Heineken Treated Football Fans to Unforgettable UCL Watch Parties!

As the world settled in to watch the highly anticipated 2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, Heineken, one of the renowned global beer brands, hosted exciting watch parties for Nigerian football fans across the country.

As part of the “Cheers to all hardcore fans” campaign, the brand known for championing good times and unforgettable experiences hosted watch parties in over 10 locations nationwide, including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha to witness the match on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

These events brought fans together to celebrate their passion for the epic clash between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, which unfolded at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

It was more than just a watch party, as fans were treated to thrilling performances by Adekunle Gold, Bloody Civilian, Do2dtun, MIA, DJ Crowd Controller, DJ Big N, Alternate Sound, Oxlade, and WanniXHandi. The fans had a great time as they enjoyed chilled Heineken beer and captivating performances.

The UCL final ended in a thrilling 2 – 0 victory for Real Madrid, crowning them Champions of Europe for an unprecedented fifteenth time. Heineken’s sponsorship of the just-concluded UCL further solidifies its position as one of the global leaders in sports sponsorship.

Through these unique experiences, Heineken continues to build a culture of celebrating the beautiful game, making the passion worthwhile for these true hardcore fans. The Nigerian football fandom can now look forward to next year’s UCL, as Heineken will look to give the fans another amazing experience.


