Transforming Lives: Reckitt’s Agbara Factory Marks 44th Anniversary With Global CEO





Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, welcomed their Global CEO, Kris Licht, to Africa, marking a significant moment for the company’s operations in Nigeria. Licht’s visit preceded a remarkable occasion – an audience with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the celebration of the 44th anniversary of Reckitt’s Agbara Factory in Nigeria on May 29, 2024.

The celebration was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele who ably represented the Executive Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Oba Lukman Agunbiade, Olute III, Alagbara of Agbara; the Chairman of Reckitt Nigeria, Olu Falomo and the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, George Olutope Onafowokan.

The event, attended by key stakeholders from the government, private sector, and local communities, commemorated the Agbara factory’s significant milestone, recognizing its vital role in Reckitt’s success and substantial impact on public health in Nigeria and West Africa. The event also marked the commissioning of the new Jik Sachet line by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, highlighting Reckitt’s commitment to providing accessible hygiene solutions for Nigerian households.

Since its establishment in 1980, the Agbara Factory has produced essential hygiene and health products, supporting Reckitt’s mission for a cleaner, healthier world. The factory produces key Reckitt brands like Dettol, Harpic, Jik, and Mortein. Through innovation and adherence to high manufacturing standards, it consistently delivers quality products that address Nigerian families’ health and hygiene needs, ensuring accessibility and effectiveness.

During the event, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, took to the stage on behalf of Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State. She said;

As the Governor of Ogun State, I am proud to have Reckitt Nigeria as a valued partner in our journey towards sustainable development and economic prosperity. The presence of this world-class company in our state has created job opportunities, fostered innovation, and contributed to the overall well-being of our citizens. Whether providing essential hygiene products or ensuring the availability of critical healthcare solutions, Reckitt has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all.

She further emphasised the state’s confidence in the partnership’s future, stating,

The future holds immense potential, and by continuing to work hand in hand, we can build a brighter future for generations to come.

Speaking at the event, the Global CEO, Reckitt, Kris Licht, commended the Agbara team for their hard work and touched on the company’s future. He said,

Today is the kind of day that makes me very proud of Reckitt. I am pleased to see how well our team is doing. I see high-quality products being made, which helps us not only do good business, but also do good things in the community.

Licht shared his experience visiting a public school where Reckitt’s hygiene Quest program is implemented, witnessing firsthand the positive impact of Dettol in teaching Nigerian children how to stay safe and maintain good hygiene practices for themselves and their families.

That’s what we are here to do, what we care about, and we are going to think about how to do that for the long haul, he affirmed.

As Reckitt celebrates the 44th anniversary of the Agbara Factory, the company reaffirms its commitment to Nigeria and its people. Reckitt remains dedicated to building healthier communities and contributing to a cleaner and healthier world through continuous innovation, strategic investments, and strong community partnerships focused on initiatives like hygiene education, access to clean water, and responsible manufacturing practices.

