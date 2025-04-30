Connect with us

Promotions

Stay Protected Longer: Reckitt Nigeria revitalizes Dettol Original Soap with 12-hour Germ Protection Power

Living News Promotions TRAVEL

The Passport Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Travel Issue

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Explore Unmissable Funding Opportunities and Dynamic Activities at The SOT 2025!

Promotions

Hennessy Nigeria rekindles its Artistry with a Multi-Sensory Reboot

Events News Promotions

Legacy in Bloom: The Uzodinma Twins' Unforgettable Celebration of Life, Impact, and Purpose

News Promotions

Grow with Renny Returns with “The Audacious Edition” – A Live Experience for the Bold and Unstoppable

Events Promotions

World Malaria Day 2025: Emzor's Commitment to a Malaria-Free Nigeria and Africa

News Promotions

Infinix Note 50: High-End Feel, Everyday Price

Events Living News Promotions

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Events Promotions

Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feed 1000 Families in 3 Days

Promotions

Stay Protected Longer: Reckitt Nigeria revitalizes Dettol Original Soap with 12-hour Germ Protection Power

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reckitt, one of the global leaders in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has revealed a new claim for its Dettol original antibacterial bar soap in Nigeria.

The antibacterial soap is said to support the skin’s natural germ fighting ability for up to 12 hours to give a 12-hour protective shield that provides long-lasting defence against 99.9% of illness-causing germs.

Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, stated,

At Reckitt, we recognise that modern life brings new challenges to maintaining hygiene. This is why we have revitalised Dettol Original to not only remove germs but to provide a 12-hour barrier of protection that supports families throughout their day.

This innovation reflects our continued commitment to ensuring families stay safe wherever they are. Nigerians can now have the confidence to engage fully in their daily routines without compromising on hygiene.

Nonye Opara, Senior Brand Manager, Dettol, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, added,

With nonstop routines and daily interactions, germs are never far away.

Dettol Original gives families confidence in protection that lasts beyond the doorstep, offering up to 12 hours of uninterrupted defence. From school drop-offs to office hours and evening family time, Nigerians can go about their daily routines without worrying about the threat of exposure to illness-causing germs.

Through this campaign, Dettol reinforces its commitment to promoting effective hygiene practices and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives, with protection that serves them through the day.

Click here and here to watch the new commercial and follow @dettolnigeria across all social media platforms for more updates.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php