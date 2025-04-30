Stay Protected Longer: Reckitt Nigeria revitalizes Dettol Original Soap with 12-hour Germ Protection Power

Reckitt, one of the global leaders in health, hygiene, and nutrition, has revealed a new claim for its Dettol original antibacterial bar soap in Nigeria.

The antibacterial soap is said to support the skin’s natural germ fighting ability for up to 12 hours to give a 12-hour protective shield that provides long-lasting defence against 99.9% of illness-causing germs.

Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, stated,

At Reckitt, we recognise that modern life brings new challenges to maintaining hygiene. This is why we have revitalised Dettol Original to not only remove germs but to provide a 12-hour barrier of protection that supports families throughout their day. This innovation reflects our continued commitment to ensuring families stay safe wherever they are. Nigerians can now have the confidence to engage fully in their daily routines without compromising on hygiene.

Nonye Opara, Senior Brand Manager, Dettol, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, added,

With nonstop routines and daily interactions, germs are never far away.

Dettol Original gives families confidence in protection that lasts beyond the doorstep, offering up to 12 hours of uninterrupted defence. From school drop-offs to office hours and evening family time, Nigerians can go about their daily routines without worrying about the threat of exposure to illness-causing germs.

Through this campaign, Dettol reinforces its commitment to promoting effective hygiene practices and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives, with protection that serves them through the day.

Click here and here to watch the new commercial and follow @dettolnigeria across all social media platforms for more updates.

Sponsored Content