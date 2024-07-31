Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work and Life in Dubai”

Editor’s note: As the years go by, migrating to other countries has become increasingly popular, particularly for Nigerians (and Africans generally). Japa, we call it. For the next few weeks, Mayowa Adegoke, in partnership with BellaNaija Features, will explore what it means to live in Dubai as an African. We’ll invite Africans to about how they live, work, and deal with social changes in another continent.

This partnership aims to spotlight successful African immigrants in Dubai, bringing you stories of their everyday lives.

This week, we are having a conversation with Temitope Senbanjo, a marketing and communications strategist with experience across the Middle East and Africa. She runs a podcast series, “Navigating Purpose with Temi,”, where she focuses on helping women drive impact and live meaningful, authentic lives. Enjoy!

How has living in Dubai been so far as an African?

It’s been quite interesting and different from when I lived and worked in Ras al Khaimah UAE in 2018. Before, Dubai was mostly considered a temporary place to live, but now more expatriates are moving here for various reasons. Many are drawn to the city for its higher quality of life, convenient location for travel, and financial benefits. People are attracted to the higher wages and tax-free status, as well as the safe environment to raise families. As an African expat, I find living in Dubai to be a great experience. The city’s diverse population, with around 85% being expats, is very welcoming. It’s nice to see a strong presence of African professionals, business owners, and freelancers. There are African shops around the city that provide familiar groceries and food, creating a homely atmosphere for me as my family is back in Nigeria.

Give us a glimpse into your background and what brought you to Dubai

I have over eight years of experience in marketing, creative brand management, corporate, and consumer communications, global/local events and crisis communications. I graduated with a distinction in Management from the University of Kent and completed my undergraduate degree in Mass Communication from Redeemers University. I have lived and worked outside Nigeria since 2018 in three countries. I started in Ras al Khaimah in the UAE, moved to Ankara in Turkey for a year, and then to Qatar. I moved back to the UAE in 2022, and have lived and worked in Dubai since then. Work brought me here as with the other places I have lived, and I currently work in a global hospitality company in communications as part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) team. My projects focus primarily on the African continent and it’s been a rewarding experience.

Tell us about your professional journey back home and now in Dubai

I lived in Nigeria and worked in various roles at Heirs Holdings and in Transcorp Hotels Plc. as their pioneer Marketing and Communications lead. My story with Heirs Holdings is quite an interesting one. After completing my Master’s degree in the UK, I moved back to Nigeria looking for my big break. To be very honest, I was expecting to get a managerial role in maybe one of the Big 5s. I was happy to be interviewed at Heirs Holdings because it was such a great company, but my first role in 2016 was as a Client Relations Officer – Receptionist. It was a very humbling experience but I took on the role with dedication. I always put myself forward for new challenges and made sure I was present. Six months into working in that role, I was seconded to UBA as a Digital Marketing Consultant to work on a few initiatives and my career picked up from then. I recall the move to Transcorp Hotels Plc in Abuja at the time also, I had noticed an opportunity to improve and implement key projects to further position the company as a leading hospitality organisation. Although it was already breaking its records on excellence and execution at the time. I pitched the idea to the leadership team and became the first Marketing & Communications Manager for the publicly listed company.

This led to me pursuing a career in hospitality. I joined my current company as a graduate management trainee, which is how I got to move in 2018 to the UAE. The application process was quite rigorous and thorough. I submitted the online application and had to complete psychometric tests – verbal and quantitative reasoning, a HireVue interview (pre-recorded), an in-person online interview and then an assessment centre in Türkiye. The assessment lasted two days with about 15 prospective candidates across MEA. We completed group and individual exercises and presentations and I was selected as one of the five trainees that year. I have been with the same company for six years.

What are the challenges you faced as an African in Dubai?

One of the greatest challenges many expats face is finding meaningful connections – with friends or even romantic relationships. Having done this for about six years, I am more vocal about seeking genuine connections and speaking to friends back home to connect me with people they might know anywhere I reside. I also ensure I am plugged into communities including church and social groups which allow me to meet and connect with new people. It is also important that in your social circles, you are perceived as someone who adds value and is helpful.

That’s really helpful. What about highlights?

One of the greatest highlights of living and working as an African in Dubai is the access it gives you to experience multiple cultures and destinations around the world. I will say Dubai is a melting pot and a hub for this. If properly harnessed, you can build wealth and change your life.

Can you share any insights or experiences regarding the job market in Dubai for Africans?

I will focus on Nigeria because I am most familiar with this market. It is currently tough due to strict immigration policies and measures implemented by the authorities regarding border control and employment. Compared to six years ago, the situation is less flexible, but companies are still hiring and processing applications for eligible candidates. The job market has become highly competitive, with an abundance of skilled labour available, which may be disheartening for Nigerians and some African countries. Working for a multinational organization with a strong track record increases the likelihood of securing employment in Nigeria.

What obstacles have you faced, if any, in terms of securing employment, advancing in your career, or having access to certain industries or positions?

I believe that the higher up you go, the less it becomes solely about your technical expertise. It is no longer about how hard, but about how smart you work, and also how you are perceived across various teams and people you interact with. Discussing with friends here, I find that it’s also become difficult to pivot to new industries at mid-management, and it is recommended to get career coaches as it is an ever-evolving employment landscape.

It is safe to say you have settled in alright and become successful in Dubai. What would you consider as special ingredients to your success story?

I believe the first secret to success lies in your prayer room. As you walk and commune with God, asking Him for help, favour, and direction, He is never wrong and is always right on time. Another important thing is your network. I am surrounded by strong, intelligent people who I can rely on. This takes a lot of time and effort, and you need to be very deliberate about your circle of friends. I am never afraid to ask for help, and I now do this more often than not because there is just so much to do and to learn I simply cannot be everywhere at the same time and need my support system. Also, personal and professional development is very important. You need to constantly take courses, train, learn, and unlearn. The process might be uncomfortable in the beginning, but it usually pays off. You need to be a master of your craft. You need to show up and strive for excellence.

Comparing lifestyles in your country of origin and the country you currently reside in, what changes did you have to make to settle in?

The first thing I would say was focusing on my finances. It is very easy to be swayed by the glitz and glam in Dubai and not save money. The Emirate already allows you to earn above what you would have back home, and it is important to take full advantage of that and try as much as possible to avoid lifestyle inflation. I opened investment accounts, budgeted and tracked where my money was going. I ensure I live within my means and have set clear actionable goals and a budget to achieve financial freedom and independence. I also got a life insurance policy outside of what the office provides to add a good buffer. I have regular conversations with my friends about wealth management and constantly look for the best opportunities where possible. I think it’s also important to be flexible and have an open mind to accept other people and cultures. Be willing to make new friends outside of your race and always seek to add value anywhere you are.

What are the things Africans looking to relocate to your country keep in mind?

The UAE is a nation with high morals and value systems. Although it is primarily inhabited by expats, they are big on their culture and customs and you must be willing to obey the rules they have set. Dubai is very fast-paced and it is very easy to be distracted. It’s important to have a plan and set clear goals about the type of life you desire and work towards that. You do not need to live in the fanciest neighbourhoods or drive the latest cars. Your concern should be about what’s in your bank account, the legacy and impact you want to achieve and also improving the lives of the family you have left back home. I have heard so many stories of people who come here and have nothing to show for it. So, it’s important to keep your eyes on the prize. There is something for everyone here depending on what you are looking for. Dubai is also a safe place to raise a family for people considering making the big move.