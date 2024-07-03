Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Editor’s note: As the years go by, migrating to other countries has become increasingly popular, particularly for Nigerians (and Africans generally). Japa, we call it. For the next few weeks, Mayowa Adegoke, in partnership with BellaNaija Features, will explore what it means to live in Dubai as an African. We’ll invite Africans to about how they live, work, and deal with social changes in another continent.

This partnership aims to spotlight successful African immigrants in Dubai, bringing you stories of their everyday lives.

This week, we are having a conversation with Ola Folami Grace, the creative director and founder of Olarsgrace, a contemporary women’s wear label catering to women based in Dubai.

Hey Ola, how are you doing?

Hello. I am doing fine. Thank you.

Great! How has living in Dubai been so far as an African?

I would say it has not been a bad experience. It has its challenges for Nigerians specifically, but you can navigate it if you know what you are doing, why you are there and have the tenacity to persevere. Like every place, Dubai has its pros and cons, but ultimately, it depends on you to navigate it.

Give us a glimpse into your background and what brought you to Dubai

I have had quite a journey so far, starting from working in the corporate world for six years to moving into the retail business and eventually establishing my successful brand. My entrepreneurial journey has been guided by God’s grace. I initially aspired to become a successful woman in the corporate world, working with companies like Jumia and Emirates for six years. However, I always had a passion for business on the side, and it was doing so well that I eventually quit my corporate job to pursue it full-time. After venturing into retail and achieving great success, I started creating my own designs under the Olarsgrace brand, which gained significant popularity. We rebranded and improved our operational processes, eventually attracting international recognition and customers. However, we faced challenges with international payments as Nigerian businesses were not easily onboarded by payment merchants like PayPal. To address this issue, we considered relocating our business operations to Dubai to access new markets and necessary tools for seamless operations and customer shopping experience. We are still striving to reach our goals while continuously evolving in our approach.

So you’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur, huh?

For as long as I can remember, I have always been an entrepreneur. I have ventured into multiple businesses and tried many ideas – fashion, retail, and interior design. I have thrived in some ventures, while I have learned from others. I believe the key takeaway from my journey is the art of building key relationships and self-development and having a deep understanding of my field is crucial for getting jobs or projects. A combination of these factors, along with God’s grace, has proven to be sufficient for me throughout my journey.

What are the challenges from your journey as an African in Dubai?

I would say one of the challenges as a Nigerian, not just in Dubai, but from my experience running a business, is the stereotype Nigerian passport holders face in comparison to other nationalities. Essentially, you have to prove yourself more than the average nationality. While some Nigerian immigrants may have their shortcomings, it is not enough to blanket a whole country because of the actions of a few, in my opinion. I believe more can be done by the Nigerian government in terms of our diplomatic relationships on the global stage to improve bilateral relationships. For example, there is the widely known visa issue between Nigeria and UAE which is yet to be fully resolved, where some who have lived and worked are unable to renew their visas which expire biannually, in some cases leading to loss of jobs. This, in addition to other stereotype-based issues, persists. However, I’ve been fortunate to meet nice and amazing people turned friends and family here in the UAE.

So have you experienced any forms of pushback because of your country of origin?

I would say yes and no. On one hand, there are institutional obstacles, like the visa ban, that are beyond our control and can have unintended consequences. For instance, when Nigerians were banned from entering Dubai, it had a significant impact on businesses like Olarsgrace, which cater to Nigerian customers who travel to Dubai for tourism and shopping. However, pushback such as racism or being condescendingly profiled? No. I stand tall, radiate confidence and command respect in any room I step into. I am a confident and vibrant young, black woman and you would want to be associated with me.

It is safe to say you have settled in alright and become successful in Dubai

To me, success is relative and a continuous process. While I am thankful to God for where we are in our journey, process, and networks within Dubai, we are not yet where we want to be, so the journey continues. However, when it comes to settling in, I have settled in pretty well not just in Dubai, but in the United Arab Emirates. I have successfully transitioned my business here while building new networks of very amazing people, both friends and business partners.

Comparing lifestyles in Nigeria and Dubai, what changes did you make to settle in?

I had to work harder and make more money. I didn’t do anything I didn’t already know before moving there. We conducted feasibility studies. I love travelling, so I have visited Dubai several times before. Settling in wasn’t as challenging because I was somewhat accustomed to their ways of living in Dubai. Mind you, living in Dubai and visiting as a tourist are two different experiences.

What are the things Africans looking to relocate to your country keep in mind?

Know your whats and whys. It’s important to ask yourself key questions. What are you currently doing? Why do you want to move? Have you considered your moving long-term strategy or simply because others are doing it? Do you have enough resources to facilitate this move? What are the possible limitations that might be encountered if you decide to? These questions and many more are crucial towards a well-considered decision. The reason people sometimes fail is because they don’t ask questions and they don’t understand their whys.

What can Africans in Dubai adopt to help them thrive?

Have a good understanding of your reasons and purpose for moving to Dubai. With the right reasons comes the right plan or approach towards setting your priorities right. I would also note the importance of financial management and discipline; Dubai is a city of glam and it’s quite easy to get carried away if you don’t have the right priorities, you will come to understand the value of this skill eventually.

What are the top 3 things an African willing to relocate to Dubai should keep in mind?

Living in Dubai is different from visiting as a tourist; have a solid plan in place. Dubai is quite expensive and if you don’t know what you are doing or aren’t disciplined enough, you might end up falling on your face. Do not lose your focus on why you want to move. Like most people, you are an expat, who has come to seek avenues to improve your life, don’t lose yourself trying to be like others to fit in. Have a purpose and be ready to take on opportunities that come your way.

