Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

As a new mum, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. What’s worse is feeling very alone too.

There are conversations on social media about how being a new mum being so much pressure, and then there are images of perfect mums who seem to have it all together, pictures of spotless homes, smiling babies, and mums who look like they just stepped out of a fashion magazine.

Let’s take a step back and remember something important: much of what we see online is curated and carefully chosen to present an idealised version of reality. So, can we become more self-aware, filter what we expose ourselves to and appreciate the beautiful bits?

I believe in the power of sharing our real experiences with other mums. You would be surprised by how many people feel the same way you do. Building a support network where you can be honest about your struggles can be incredibly comforting. It reminds you that you’re not alone and that it’s okay to ask for help.

I had my first child 8 years ago and I remember feeling so clueless a lot of the time. Yes, there’s your natural instincts, you have your doctor on speed dial, and your mum has your back. However, little things like the decisions you have to make daily can suddenly become overwhelming. Online mum support groups can help here. I remember going to the store recently and was shocked to see that there were newer diaper brands on the shelf. How would a new mum know how good they are? Who does she ask? Can you imagine what it’s like having to decide what brand to use from over 20 options?

Social media platforms provide an easy way for new mums to connect with others who are going through similar experiences, offering emotional support and understanding. Many experienced parents also share practical tips and solutions to common parenting challenges. Hearing from other mums who have similar experiences can validate feelings and reduce feelings of isolation.

There’s also access to professional advice as many paediatricians, child psychologists, and parenting experts share valuable advice on social media, offering reliable information at your fingertips.

I would say social media offers numerous benefits for new mums online. The most important thing is for you to establish what your values are, and then follow pages that not only align with your values, but also don’t make you feel less than. Every family is unique, and what works for one may not work for another. What’s important is that your child is loved, cared for, and happy.

Here are some advantages of social media for mums:

Parenting Inspiration

Creative Ideas: Social media is full of creative parenting ideas, from crafts and activities to educational games that keep children engaged and learning.

Motivation and Encouragement: Inspirational stories and achievements shared by other mums can be motivating and uplifting.

Practical Support and Resources

Product Recommendations: Mums can find reviews and recommendations for baby products, gear, and services that have worked well for others.

Resource Sharing: Access to shared resources like meal plans, support guides and how-to videos can be very helpful.

Convenience and Accessibility

24/7 Availability: Social media groups are accessible any time of day or night, which is particularly useful for mums who may be up at odd hours with their babies.

Easy Access: Information and support are just a few clicks away, without the need for travel or scheduling appointments.

Community Building

Virtual Events: Many online groups host virtual events, webinars, and Q&A sessions with experts, providing interactive learning opportunities.

Shared Celebrations: Mums can celebrate milestones and achievements with a wider community, receiving support and congratulations from their peers.

Reducing Loneliness

Combating Isolation: New mums, especially those who might be at home with their baby, can feel less lonely by engaging with others online. Instant messaging and live chats allow for real-time interaction and support.

On social media, mums also get to share their stories, experiences, and opinions, contributing to a collective voice that can inspire and effect change.

Parenting is a learning process, and it’s filled with ups and downs. By letting go of the need to be perfect, you can reduce your stress and enjoy the journey more.

Remember, your worth as a mother isn’t determined by how picture-perfect your life looks. It’s about the love and care you provide for your child. Your child doesn’t need a perfect mum; they need a happy, healthy, and present one.

So, the next time you find yourself feeling pressured by the idealised images on social media, take a step back. Remind yourself that everyone has their struggles, even if they’re not visible online. Focus on what works for you and your family, and give yourself the grace to be imperfect. After all, it’s those imperfect moments that often make the best memories.

***

Feature image by Anna Shvets for Pexels