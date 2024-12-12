FeelLikeAChildAgain: Kudirat Olanrewaju Misses Her Mother’s Christmas Flavourful Chicken

Dear Santa,

How are you?

It’s been a while since I wrote to you. In this letter, I would like to tell you about my favourite Christmas memories as a child. They are our annual trip to our hometown, where I got to spend quality time with my cousins.

As an adult, Santa, I miss those times. I remember how I used to write to you every Christmas to tell you what I wanted for the holiday. I miss the lovely dress and shoes my mother gave me, the flavourful chicken she cooked, the family beach trip we took every Christmas, and the lovely presents I received from my uncles and aunts.

I want to play with the seashore sands and feel like a kid again. I want to wear a beautiful oversized dress and foam-packed shoes this Christmas. I want to enjoy the Christmas celebration without worrying about work, family, expenses and my account balance.

I would be glad if my wish is granted, dear Santa. Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Kudirat Olanrewaju Dosunmu.

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.