FeelLikeAChildAgain: Emmanuel Blessing Remembers Turning a Guava Tree into a Christmas Tree

Dear Santa,

I hope this letter finds you well at the North Pole. My name is Blessing, and I’m writing to share one of my fondest Christmas memories. Growing up in Nigeria, Christmas has always been a special time for me and my family, even when we didn’t have much.

One memory that stands out is from when I was about eight years old. My family was going through a tough time financially, but my mother worked so hard to make Christmas feel magical. That year, we didn’t have fancy decorations or a big tree, but we made one using branches from a guava tree outside. My siblings and I decorated it with small, colourful paper cutouts, and, even though it wasn’t perfect, to me, it was the most beautiful Christmas tree in the world.

On Christmas morning, my mother surprised us with small gifts wrapped in old newspapers. I remember unwrapping mine to find a little doll she had sewn by hand. It wasn’t store-bought, but it meant the world to me because I knew how much love she put into it. We spent the day cooking jollof rice and chicken, and the smell filled our small home with warmth and happiness. Later, we sang Christmas songs and danced together in the living room, laughing like nothing else mattered in the world.

That memory reminds me that Christmas isn’t about how much you have but about the love and joy you share with the people around you. It taught me to appreciate the simple things and to never stop believing in the magic of the season.

Santa, I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Nigeria, but if you come by this year, I’d love for you to experience the vibrant and colourful celebrations we have here. And if it’s not too much trouble, could you bring a little extra cheer to families who are struggling, just like we were back then?

Thank you for all the joy you bring to children around the world. I’ll keep believing in your magic, always.

Merry Christmas,

Blessing.

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.