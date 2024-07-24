BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Be Inspired By MKO Abiola

Further hard work ensured he was promoted to Vice-President of the company’s Africa and Middle East sectors. A few years later, he moved to the United States, overseeing ITT’s operations in Nigeria, and set up numerous companies. His wealth grew exponentially. His companies ranged from publishing houses, to football clubs, to oil and gas companies. One thing they all had in common was that they promoted the economy of Nigeria; one of MKO’s lifetime goals. Due to his personality and his outgoing nature, Abiola was friends with everyone. One time, he threw a party for the world’s elites, and gave them only one day’s notice. Everyone cleared their schedules and showed up, even though some were fashionably late. But Abiola did not discriminate; he loved the regular people and they loved him back. He invested heavily in the lower classes by donating to charities and for scholarships. Abiola even fought to restore Africa’s lost integrity. He actively sent petitions to the United States and certain European countries, asking for compensation for Africa for the many decades of colonialism and African enslavement. His political beliefs were already evident, long before he became a politician. MKO’s business sense is celebrated to this day. He is considered one of Nigeria’s most successful businessmen of all time. He even managed to become the President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange; not bad, right? Among his most famous companies are Abiola Farms, Abiola Bookshops, Abiola Football Club, RCN, Concord Press, Concord Airlines, Wonder Bakeries, Summit Oil International Ltd., and Habib Bank.

Be Inspired By Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Many people wanted Ellen to be free. Liberians knew that Ellen was a good person. So many people came out to protest. Even Ellen’s friends at the World Bank fought for her release. Shortly after her arrest, Ellen was released. When she was released, everybody rejoiced. Ellen did not leave Liberia again. She tried to run for a seat in the Senate. The general elections were not free and fair. So, even though she won the election, Ellen refused to accept the senate seat. Ellen wanted Liberia to be a great country. And she knew she had to play her part. In 1997, Ellen ran for president against Charles Taylor. Ellen didn’t win the election. She was exiled to Ivory Coast for a while. But Ellen wasn’t going to give up yet. In 2005, Ellen ran for the President of Liberia again. This time, she won! After so many years, Ellen became the 24th President of Liberia and the first female President in Africa.

Be Inspired By Fela

Years after his death, Fela is still a musician that is greatly celebrated across the world. He is most often referred to as the king of afrobeats with many African songs and international sounds originating from the popularity and similar sounds to the beats he used. The lyrics of his songs have been quoted and used by many musicians across the world, far and wide. Fela’s legacy lives on with his children, who are doing excellently well in Nigeria and internationally. He won many musical awards in his lifetime and even in death. His legacy for good music still lives on with several international Grammy Award nominations held by his children who play in the music space. The Legacy of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti indeed lives on in the lives of many African and International people who identify with his beliefs, music, truth and stand for justice for people and in countries around the world. Fela is an icon, a legend even, and will always be remembered and celebrated for his stand for the truth, injustice, his distinctive music and African legacy.

Be Inspired By Me

Almost eight billion faces around the world, and there will never be another me. No one else will ever have the same combination of talent, ability, birth story, upbringing, tone of voice, colour of eyes and skin that make me.