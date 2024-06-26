Yvonne Mtengwa Talks Becoming a PR and Communications Maven in Today’s Work & Life in Dubai

Editor’s note: As the years go by, migrating to other countries has become increasingly popular, particularly for Nigerians (and Africans generally). Japa, we call it. For the next few weeks, Mayowa Adegoke, in partnership with BellaNaija Features, will explore what it means to live in Dubai as an African. We’ll invite Africans to about how they live, work, and deal with social changes in another continent.

This partnership aims to spotlight successful African immigrants in Dubai, bringing you stories of their everyday lives. Don’t miss any episodes.

This week, we are having a conversation with Yvonne Mtengwa, a Zimbabwean-born and raised PR and Communications maven. She is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning Travel Essence Magazine, the Middle East’s publication covering Africa’s tourism and hospitality landscape. She owns a UAE-based PR and Communications consultancy, Narratives PR, which helps African-owned entities and individuals attain brand visibility in the UAE and the wider GCC region.

How has living in Dubai been so far as an African?

Dubai has been good for my family and me. I have lived and worked in the United States and across several African countries, but Dubai is one place that has shown me that anything is possible for the dreamer. I am truly blessed to call this city my home and it has opened many avenues for my personal and professional growth.

Tell us about your professional journey back home and now to Dubai

I left Zimbabwe for the United States at age 18. I lived in Atlanta for close to 8 years before returning to Zimbabwe to settle down. But my stay at home was short-lived given the economic situation that prevailed. It wasn’t too long before I left, this time heading for Dubai after receiving a job offer from one of the region’s leading hospitality chains. The UAE was a lot different in 2008, and so that rodeo didn’t last long either. I also believe it just wasn’t the right season in my life to live abroad.

My second attempt at living and working in Dubai came with much better prospects; though I do believe a big part of it was my hunger to work in a field I was truly passionate about. My father proposed I try to get into PR because I was great at communicating with people, negotiating and problem-solving. I applied for jobs with PR agencies and accepted the first offer I received, which was much better than I imagined it would be. Knowing that I had limited knowledge of the PR landscape, I made it a point to prove myself, which lent itself to working long hours and still going home to being a mother to two small children at the time. Within 3 months, I was promoted from Account Manager to Account Director at one of the region’s fastest-growing PR agencies. My success there led to my being headhunted two and a half years later as the Head of PR for Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, an opportunity that further shaped my upward trajectory in the PR and communications space.

What are the highlights and challenges of your journey as an African in Dubai?

I’d say my highlight has been mustering the courage to leave the corporate world to build a successful business that now transcends the borders of the UAE. I have clients across Africa now and have worked on some pretty exciting projects that have not only grown me as a PR and Comms professional but have hugely shaped my worldview and love for Zimbabwe and Africa. Owning and managing a publication in travel and tourism has also opened tremendous opportunities for discovery of the continent through her people and places, bolstering the opportunities I have in helping other Africans in Dubai attain visibility for their businesses and products through my work in travel, lifestyle and impact work. Any entrepreneur will tell you that it is not easy being a business owner. Some months can be quite dry and discouraging, but the lesson for me has been to remain consistent, stick to your plan and stay in your lane. Eventually, people will take notice.

Can you share any insights or experiences regarding the job market in Dubai for Africans?

The UAE, particularly Dubai, offers opportunities for those who are willing to work hard and smart. It is an incredibly competitive market, with people from 200 nationalities converging for work. It is an environment where individuals can shape their desired future in terms of professional development or entrepreneurship. For example, I transitioned into the world of PR and Communications without any prior experience in that field, solely by being willing to learn and putting in the effort to propel myself to new heights. This growth fuelled my desire to start my own business, leveraging the skills I acquired from the corporate world in this region. The most important advice I can give is to develop your skills and keep an open mind to possibilities. Dubai is not just a job market but an opportunity to foster global awareness and work ethic for Africans.

How did you manage the difficulties of entering the workforce in a new clime?

I entered the workforce in the UAE after having been a stay-at-home mom for 5 years. There was a part of me that didn’t know what to expect, but I was clear about where I wanted to go, the type of organisation I wanted to work for. I was deliberate about not viewing any “no” as an obstacle but as a way towards my overall objectives. I believe this should hold for those looking to advance their careers in any industry. You may want to reach a certain pinnacle of success but are you investing in yourself so that you have better chances as an applicant in such a competitive market?

It is safe to say you have become successful in Dubai. What would you consider as special ingredients to your success story?

Faith, diligence and the confidence to ask for what I want. I also believe in the power of partnership and collaboration. A big part of my success lies in the fact that I value relationships and social capital, and so I work quite intentionally to build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships.

Comparing lifestyles in Zimbabwe and UAE, what changes did you have to make to settle in?

I miss being close to my family members. Family and friends who have become like family to me are very important to me. From a lifestyle perspective, this leads to opportunities to connect and have genuine check-ins. Another thing is the cost of living in Dubai. I have lived here for 11 years and have noticed the rate at which the cost of living has increased. To manage this, I make smart investment decisions with my income, spread my risk, and keep my expenses minimal. Being 100% debt-free has been a huge help, allowing my money to go further, even when I invest in projects back home.

What are the little actions Africans in Dubai can adopt to help them thrive?

Live within your means and focus on the real reason you are here. For me, it’s to find better opportunities that will help us contribute to humanity and find meaning in our lives. Understand that the transient nature of the environment means that nothing is guaranteed. Things can change at the flip of a coin, so it’s important to stay focused, remember your why, and not get caught up with the hype of the flashy lifestyle – unless, of course, you can afford it.

What are the top 3 things an African willing to relocate to Dubai should keep in mind?

Firstly, no relocation is easy. Moving away from comfort zones breeds its own set of challenges and adaptations. Again, remembering your reasons for relocation will help you through the tougher seasons because they will come. Secondly, it is up to you to make it feel like home. This will be influenced by the nature of relationships and how you balance work, play and the lifestyle you choose to uphold. Thirdly, you will likely work harder than ever before. Being African presents its array of challenges regardless of location. It’s hard being African at home and abroad, and so how you view your work determines the type of tools you can then adopt to improve your life. Work is a tool to earn. Money is a tool to solve many problems. But because most carry responsibilities of family back home and a host of expenses, one needs to be prepared for the reality that should challenges set in, it may be harder to find help or support than you would back home.

Many thanks to Yvonne Mtengwa for having this conversation with us. Catch up with the next episode on Wednesday. Do you want to be featured on BellaNaija or share your essays with us? Shoot us an email: [email protected]