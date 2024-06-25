Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience

Someone wise once said, “Acquire a tribe, and you all are a different piece of the pie.” They nailed it. Last weekend, I attended the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) in Miami as the new Director of Outreach at the Silicon Valley African Film Festival (SVAFF). Being deeply involved in film and TV, missing ABFF Miami 2024 was not an option for me. It’s the festival season, with events like Cannes and Essence Fest, so I was excited to soak up everything ABFF had to offer from June 12 – 16. Getting there was quite a challenge, with two days of travel chaos and five flights cancelled, leaving me exhausted. But somehow, I made it, and once I landed, I dived straight into sessions with industry giants like WME, NBCUniversal, and Amazon MGM Studios, as well as catching premieres and engaging in conversations with influential people.

The first highlight of my ABFF24 experience was plopping myself in a vibrant hall full of fellow creatives. In a two-hour writers’ room focused on writing a half-hour comedy pilot. Mike Gauyo and Amy Aniobi, known for their work on Insecure and Ginny & Georgia, guided us through the process. As a New York Film Academy alumnus, it was my first time at the Miami campus, and the creative energy there was amazing. The focus on supporting Black writers was truly inspiring, and it was great to see young creatives shining. Some of the major lessons I learned were “writing is rewriting” and “keep writing in your own voice.” Embracing feedback openly and leaning into who you are in the writer’s room were also emphasised. Amy Aniobi suggested that we find our people and build our tribe. She also mentioned their creator programs: Super Special and Black Boy Writes, which are open for African Writers to apply. I’m considering applying for these programs.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) was filled with movie premieres and discussion panels featuring A-list Black talent. For instance, Kerry Washington premiered “UnPrisoned” Season 2 and Nia Long delved into the topic of Money and Mindfulness. I particularly enjoyed learning from the cast of “All American” and attending a Creator Session with Issa Rae. However, the standout moment was a session with Kenya Barris, the creative mind behind Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Girlfriends. Barris provided valuable industry insights on character and personal values. It’s inspiring to see someone who prioritises being a good person as much as being a great creator. When asked about representing the diaspora, Barris expressed interest, highlighting the influence of diaspora actors like Issa Rae, Idris Elba, and Trevor Noah. Barris emphasised the mantra of “Stay Consistent, it’s a game of chess.” He stressed the significance of maintaining stellar character over ego and discussed how criticism fuels productive conversations. He advised aspiring creators to find their voice and to emulate figures such as Ryan Reynolds and Issa Rae. He also highlighted the importance of diversifying investments, pitching ideas honestly, executing with intention, and mastering every detail of one’s craft.

While I regretfully missed out on some of the films, narrative series, and sessions, I was beyond grateful to attend the inaugural comedy show, which turned out to be a festival highlight. The creators of ABFF have been dreaming of featuring a comedy show for ages, and this year, it finally came to life most spectacularly. The show was not only special but also side-splittingly hilarious. It reminded everyone of the joy and laughter that Black creatives bring to the world — a much-needed break from the usual industry grind. Emerging stand-up comedians like Alfred Kainga, Anthony Oakes, Apple Brown Betty, Mason King, and Rashaun Reese took the stage and killed it. The show was a burst of laughter and light, showcasing the festival’s roots and vision. It was the perfect reminder of the importance of love and comedy.

Honouring Denzel Washington‘s legendary career and impact on Black cinema was a show-stopping moment. The line to see him curled around four blocks, with fans eagerly waiting to see a man the New York Times hails as the greatest actor of the 21st century, boasting 2 Oscars, 3 Golden Globes, and a career that began on stage with Shakespeare, inspired by his English teacher. Denzel’s quote, “The most selfish thing you can give in life is to give,” set the tone for the inspiring session. Beyond natural ability, he emphasised the need for a solid foundation, teamwork, and the art of less being more.

Denzel regaled us with stories about working with amazing actors, citing the likes of Cory Houser, Andrew Brown, and Morgan Freeman. He also greatly honoured Spike Lee and gave us a sneak peek into his son Malcolm Washington’s latest project, a Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” featuring his children John David, Olivia Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, and his daughter Katia in the producer’s chair. It was such a full-circle moment that I nearly teared up, especially as Denzel is especially keen on passing the baton.

Meanwhile, I’m known as a bit of a social butterfly, always ready to work a room with vim. One of the standout experiences at the festival was making new connections and meeting amazing people. A special highlight was bumping into Warren Burke, who plays Daniel McKellan in Family Reunion, my cousins’ favourite show. The sense of community and support among attendees was truly heartwarming and encouraging, even from visiting film enthusiasts like Imo Ekanem (Italy) and other creatives.

I had an amazing time at ABFF Miami 2024. Despite some travel delays, the festival exceeded all expectations. Celebrating its 28th year, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) remains a cornerstone event for Black artists and filmmakers since its inception in 1997. It was a celebration of resilience and unapologetic creativity that left me feeling inspired and ready to conquer the film industry and beyond. As a young Black creative, I learned that collaboration is more valuable than competition. ABFF was a testament to the power of unity and community. Here’s to amplifying our voices, telling our stories, and continuing to uplift Black creativity. The future of storytelling looks bright, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.