Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

Sometimes, you just want to switch things up and take a break from the usual ways of eating plantain, boiled, fried, roasted, or even pounded. One thing about plantain, like many staple Nigerian foods, is its versatility. Have you ever heard of plantain lasagna? It’s a Puerto Rican-inspired casserole made with layers of sweet plantain, meat sauce, and melted cheese. In this video, Daniel Ochuko puts a Nigerian spin on the dish, and it looks absolutely delicious.

For this recipe, he uses simple but flavour-packed ingredients, including plantains, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, minced beef, scotch bonnet, bell peppers, onions, lasagna sauce, Italian seasoning, nutmeg, ground coriander, and a mix of spices.

He starts by preparing a rich, well-seasoned minced meat sauce, frying the meat with onions and garlic. Then, he slices and fries the plantains to golden perfection.

Next comes the layering — plantains, minced meat sauce, and generous amounts of shredded cheese, all stacked in a casserole dish before being baked to melty, cheesy goodness.

The result is a mouthwatering, cheesy plantain lasagna you’ll want to try in your kitchen immediately.

Watch how he makes it below