Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Have you ever wondered why some shawarmas taste so amazing? Or what makes that creamy sauce and chicken so unforgettable? Diary of a Kitchen Lover is sharing the secret to making a shawarma so good, people will be coming back for seconds.

She starts by marinating soft, deboned chicken in a mix of yaji, curry, and seasoning. Then, she cooks it in a pan without adding any oil. Once the chicken is ready, she fries some sausages in the same pan, letting all those flavors blend together.

Next, she prepares the shawarma sauce by combining mayonnaise, ketchup, a pinch of paprika, honey, evaporated milk, and of course, the secret ingredient yaji (suya spice). To finish it off, she adds lemon to keep it fresh and parsley flakes for a herby touch.

Want to see the next steps? Check it out below