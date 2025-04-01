Connect with us

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

If You Loved Kunmie’s 'Arike,' You Need to See the Visuals

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Have you ever wondered why some shawarmas taste so amazing? Or what makes that creamy sauce and chicken so unforgettable? Diary of a Kitchen Lover is sharing the secret to making a shawarma so good, people will be coming back for seconds.

She starts by marinating soft, deboned chicken in a mix of yaji, curry, and seasoning. Then, she cooks it in a pan without adding any oil. Once the chicken is ready, she fries some sausages in the same pan, letting all those flavors blend together.

Next, she prepares the shawarma sauce by combining mayonnaise, ketchup, a pinch of paprika, honey, evaporated milk, and of course, the secret ingredient yaji (suya spice). To finish it off, she adds lemon to keep it fresh and parsley flakes for a herby touch.

Want to see the next steps? Check it out below

