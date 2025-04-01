Kehinde Ajose: How to Monetise Your Media Presence

A few years ago, I found myself in the kind of moment many entrepreneurs dream about. I had been invited to appear on a popular TV show. It felt huge. It was a chance to share my insights, position myself as an expert, and maybe, just maybe, watch my business take off.

After the episode aired, the buzz was real. My phone pinged with notifications. New followers trickled in, and my DMs were flooded with praise for the wisdom I shared. For a moment, I felt like I had made it. But after the excitement settled, reality hit me like a cold splash of water.

Nothing really changed.

No influx of clients. No surge in business inquiries. Just a bit more visibility and a lingering sense of confusion. I had fallen into a trap many entrepreneurs unknowingly stumble into: believing that visibility alone would open doors. The truth? Visibility is just the beginning. If you don’t know how to leverage the spotlight, it becomes another fleeting moment, not the game-changer it could be.

In today’s digital landscape, being seen is no longer enough. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, expert, or creative, you need a game plan to turn media buzz into real income. I have learned some lessons the hard way.

Attention is Currency

Langley Kirkwood, in the EbonyLife Studios production Baby Farm, says, “Attention is money.” And he is wrong. Media attention is a valuable currency, but only if you know how to spend it.

When the spotlight lands on you, don’t just bask in the glow. Think about how you can channel that attention into tangible opportunities. Did you share insights about your industry during an interview? Package those insights into a paid webinar or offer personalised consulting services. Got featured for your inspiring journey? Create an e-book or online course detailing your path and lessons learned. Every feature is an opportunity to position yourself as an authority. The trick is knowing how to connect the dots between visibility and value. Don’t just be seen. Be seen as someone worth investing in.

Own Your Narrative

Media gives you a platform to tell your story. The question is: What story are you telling?

People don’t just buy products or services; they buy stories and trust. Use every media moment to reinforce what you want to be known for. Take Lara Kudayisi, a family life therapist. After appearing on the Honey Bunch Podcast, she didn’t just share the link and call it a day. She amplified the moment, posting snippets across social media, engaging her audience in discussions around the topics she covered, and going live on Instagram to expand on her insights. She didn’t just get seen; she positioned herself as the go-to expert.

What’s the takeaway? Control your narrative. Don’t just be a guest; be a storyteller. Extract the gems from every feature and reinforce your expertise across platforms. When people consistently hear your message, they start to associate you with it.

Show People the Next Step

Visibility without direction is a missed opportunity. After someone hears your story, what do you want them to do next? Don’t leave it to chance. Tell them. Include a clear Call to Action (CTA) every time you share your media features. Want them to book a consultation? Download your e-book? Sign up for your newsletter? Make it obvious. People are more likely to take action when you guide them. Clarity breeds action. Don’t just attract attention; direct it.

Build Relationships, Not Just Audiences

When my TV appearance aired, I made the mistake of obsessing over the numbers: followers, likes, comments. What I should have focused on was the relationships. A media feature opens doors, but you have to walk through them. Reach out to the journalist or podcast host who featured you. Engage with new followers. Respond to comments and DMs. Build relationships. People won’t go along with you until you get along with them. The most meaningful opportunities often come from genuine connections, not metrics. Media attention can make people aware of you, but building relationships is what keeps you top of mind.

Package Your Expertise — Turn Knowledge into Income

Your media moments are proof that people find your insights valuable. Don’t let that curiosity go to waste. After one particular podcast appearance, I realised I had a goldmine of knowledge about leveraging media exposure to build wealth — but I wasn’t sharing it effectively.

That realization led me to write my e-book, Media Money, a practical guide on transforming media attention into income. Suddenly, every feature wasn’t just a spotlight moment; it became a launchpad for my products and services.

What can you create? An online course? A coaching program? A digital product? The possibilities are endless. Your audience already sees you as an authority — give them something to invest in.

Keep the Momentum Going

The biggest lesson of all? One feature isn’t enough. Visibility is about consistency. After one interview or article, pitch yourself for another. Keep telling your story in new ways across different platforms.

Think of your media journey as a series of strategic appearances that build on each other. One feature might spark interest, but consistent visibility builds trust. The more you show up, the more people will start to see you as the go-to person in your industry.

Plant the Seed, Water the Growth

Media exposure is a powerful seed, but seeds don’t grow unless you water them. Don’t just celebrate the spotlight — own it. Use it as a Launchpad to create offers, build relationships, and cement your expertise.

Being seen is great, but turning that visibility into value? That’s where the real magic happens. So, stop waiting for visibility to change your life. Decide to change your life with visibility. The spotlight is on you — now, it’s time to shine.