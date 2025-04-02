Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New NNPC Leadership to Overhaul Nigeria’s Oil Industry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a new board for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, replacing Pius Akinyelure as chairman with Ahmadu Musa Kida and Mallam Mele Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer with Bashir Bayo Ojulari. The appointments take effect today, April 2.

The announcement was made in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who explained that the president approved the changes under the powers granted by the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021. The restructuring, according to the statement, is aimed at improving efficiency, attracting investment, increasing local participation, and expanding gas production and distribution. President Tinubu also directed the new board to carry out a review of NNPC’s operations and joint ventures to ensure the country’s resources are being fully maximised.

The new 11-member board includes non-executive directors representing different regions of the country: Bello Rabiu (North West), Yusuf Usman (North East), and Babs Omotowa (North Central), a former Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). Others are Austin Avuru (South-South), David Ige (South West), and Henry Obih (South East)

Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, will represent the ministry, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

In a significant development, President Tinubu has removed all other members of the board who were appointed with Pius Akinyelure and Mallam Mele Kyari in November 2023. This decision further emphasises the president’s commitment to enhancing the operational effectiveness and direction of NNPC Limited.

Ahmadu Musa Kida, the new board chairman, is from Borno State. He studied civil engineering at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and later obtained a postgraduate diploma in petroleum engineering in Paris. He started his career at Elf Petroleum Nigeria before moving to Total Exploration and Production, where he rose to the position of Deputy Managing Director of Deep Water Services in 2015. In 2023, he joined Pan Ocean-Newcross Group as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He is also a former basketball player and a former president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation.

Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the new Group CEO, is from Kwara State. Before this appointment, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Africa Energy Company. Last year, Renaissance led the $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria. Ojulari studied mechanical engineering at Ahmadu Bello University and began his career at Elf Aquitaine. He joined Shell in 1991, working in Nigeria, Europe, and the Middle East in various roles. In 2015, he became Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company. He has also served as a board member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanked the outgoing board members for their service, particularly their efforts in restoring operations at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, and wished them well in their future endeavours.