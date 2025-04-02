Unstoppable Women of 2025: Breaking Barriers, Making History

Gusi Tobby Lordwilliams is an Executive Service Coach, leadership strategist, and authority in volunteerism who has coached over 500 executive assistants into high-impact roles. As the founder of Girl Hub Africa, Nigeria’s largest all-female volunteering network, she has mobilized over 5,000 changemakers and secured jobs for more than 1,000 young professionals.

Ambassador Genevieve Tambari Fadeh is a multi-industry entrepreneur and philanthropist, leading ventures like U Don Chop Kitchen, Nulo Lagos, and Meraki Consortium. A former Miss Global Nigeria and ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, she empowers young entrepreneurs while advocating for single mothers and abandoned children.

Dr. Jumoke Aleoke-Malachi is a top HR leader with nearly two decades of experience in talent management, diversity, and workplace culture. As Head of Talent Acquisition at Wema Bank and convener of The Africa Employability Summit, she champions career development and organizational excellence.

Lola Tewe is a transformational leader and family life coach dedicated to women’s empowerment. Through Women on a Mission Network and The Father’s Girls Empowerment Initiative, she mentors women, supports abuse survivors, and strengthens families through faith-based guidance.

Jennifer Awirigwe, also known as Financial Jennifer, is an award-winning finance expert and founder of FinTribe, Nigeria’s first women-only finance platform. She has trained over 100,000 women in personal finance, breaking barriers in stock investing and bridging the gender gap in wealth creation.

Hadiza Ibrahim Ango, known as Chef Amors, is a renowned food influencer, YouTuber, and mentor. Through engaging content and coaching, she has empowered over 1,000 aspiring food entrepreneurs and digital creators, merging culinary artistry with social media to inspire and educate.

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu is a finance powerhouse with over 25 years of experience, founding Woodhall Capital and raising over $5 billion for major institutions. Through the Woodhall Capital Foundation, she empowers marginalized communities, merging finance and philanthropy for lasting impact.

Nancy Isime is an award-winning actor, media personality, and global entertainment icon, known for hit films like Shanty Town and Blood Sisters. Beyond Nollywood, she’s a top-tier event host, talk show creator, and advocate for youth empowerment and African storytelling.

Nelly Agbogu, aka Naija Brand Chick, is a leading Nigerian entrepreneur and SME advocate. She founded Nellies Nigeria, a healthy snack brand, and launched the NBC Trade Fair, one of Africa’s largest SME exhibitions. Through NBC and her Dominate Sales and Influence (DSI) program, she empowers businesses to scale globally.

Aghogho Okpara is an award-winning medical student, content creator, and education advocate. After overcoming multiple rejections, she now inspires millions, founded Achieve with Aghogho (AWA) to bridge education gaps, and conducts groundbreaking research in childhood cancer, earning recognition in Ireland’s medical and creator communities.

Dr. Somachi Kachikwu is a global education leader and curriculum strategist, driving AI-powered learning innovations and inclusive education through The Learning Box International. She co-founded the Books and Desserts Literary Society and hosts Class Dismissed with Dr. K, amplifying voices in education reform.

Sally Suleiman is a humanitarian, media strategist, and Special Adviser on SDGs to the Edo State Governor. As founder of The Isolycia Foundation and Giveaway Nigeria, she advances education, gender equality, and economic empowerment, redefining leadership in public and private sectors.

Amira Maryam Shu’aib is an architect, entrepreneur, and lifestyle influencer. Co-founder of Construcshop, she also pioneered Cosmo, Nigeria’s first halal bar, and On the Menu with Schnookums, a culinary school empowering thousands. Her work merges design, food, and culture to inspire change.

Judy Melifonwu is a UK-trained Fulbright scholar and international policy expert. As Head of International at the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, she fosters global economic ties. With experience at the Tony Blair Institute and Diageo/Guinness Nigeria, she has advised Nigerian ministers, led trade missions, and shaped investment policies.

Rukkayah Suleiman-Mohammed is a luxury fashion entrepreneur and founder of Reedas, a brand renowned for elegant, modest wear blending Northern Nigerian tradition with modern sophistication. A former banker, she now mentors emerging designers through SeeByRukkayah, empowering the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

Adanna Maduka is a global maternal and child health advocate, leading policies and initiatives across Africa to expand SRHR access, strengthen healthcare systems, and drive investment in women’s health. From mobile clinics in Rwanda to advocacy in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, she champions health equity and sustainable impact.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe is an award-winning leader in finance and nonprofit sectors, serving as Executive Director of WIMBIZ and founder of Call To Love, which provides education for underprivileged children. A Harvard-selected nonprofit leader, she has impacted over 344,000 women and championed gender inclusivity worldwide.

Kari Tukur is a fintech and banking expert driving financial inclusion as VP of Customer Solutions at Mastercard. With experience in digital payments, cybersecurity, and strategy, she has held key roles at Banco Santander, Standard Bank, and Standard Chartered, earning accolades such as Corporate African Woman of the Year.

Uloma Rochas Nwosu is a visionary entrepreneur and Group MD of UL Group, leading businesses in luxury, retail, education, media, and hospitality. From Walsh Blanc to East High Academy, her enterprises drive innovation, economic empowerment, and access to world-class experiences.

Aisha Falke is the Founder and CEO of Northern Hibiscus, a platform revolutionizing business and economic opportunities for Northern Nigerian women. Through NH Marketplace, NH View, and NH Pay, she blends storytelling, technology, and commerce to empower women entrepreneurs, fostering financial independence and cultural pride.

Liz Agbor-Tabi is a global health and policy expert with 18+ years of experience in healthcare, philanthropy, and urban resilience. As VP of Global Citizen, she has championed multimillion-dollar social impact campaigns, collaborated with the WHO, and shaped policies that improve lives worldwide.

Abike Adedeji, known as Abbyke Domina, is an award-winning fashion entrepreneur and movie producer. Renowned for styling Grammy winners like Michelle Williams and Tasha Cobbs, she pioneered text print fabrics and has built a leading fashion brand that blends elegance with innovation across Africa and beyond.

Ifeoma Uddoh is the Founder and CEO of Shecluded, Nigeria’s first female-focused fintech, revolutionizing access to funding for African women entrepreneurs. With over $4.4 million invested in women-led businesses, she has impacted 40,000 women across Africa. Her advocacy for gender-lens financing and her leadership in financial inclusion have earned her global recognition.

Adenike Macaulay is the CEO of Wakanow, Africa’s leading travel agency. With 15+ years in the travel industry, including groundbreaking roles at Lufthansa Group, she has been recognized for her leadership and strategic impact. Adenike’s accolades include being named one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women and a role model for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

May Edochie, the founder and CEO of DKK Investment, is an influential entrepreneur and media personality. Honored with multiple awards, including the BEEFTA Star Award and recognition as one of the 1000 Most Phenomenal Women in the World, May uses her platform to empower women and advocate for women’s health through her role as a brand ambassador.

Eni Awoyemi, the founder of FeYi Flowers, is an inspiring entrepreneur who turned redundancy into opportunity. After launching her floral brand, Eni’s bold ideas and viral moments led to massive success, securing collaborations with global brands like Nike, NYX Cosmetics, and Disney. Her upcoming innovation—personalized wrapping paper—promises to set a new industry standard.

Gbemisola Okunlola, founder of Alonuko, has revolutionized the luxury bridal industry with her designs that celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Known for her groundbreaking illusion tulle, Gbemi’s work gained international acclaim, particularly after actress Danielle Brooks wore an Alonuko gown in 2022. With £1.4 million in revenue in 2024, Alonuko continues to set trends in bridal fashion.

Dr. Adaora Offor is a dynamic leader, excelling as a lawyer, business executive, and philanthropist. She serves as the Vice President of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, contributing to significant social causes, including polio eradication and educational material donations. With an impressive career in law, real estate, and corporate leadership, Dr. Adaora’s philanthropic and entrepreneurial impact is felt across multiple sectors.

Maureen Nwakwesi is the founder of Nazadi, a boutique event styling and planning company renowned for its creativity and precision. Known for delivering exceptional experiences for global brands like Puma and MAC, Maureen’s journey from economics to event styling revolutionized the industry. Her commitment to mentorship and social impact, showcases her dedication to creating lasting change.

Chidinma Adetshina, a Nigerian-South African model, made history by becoming the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, marking Nigeria’s highest placement ever. As Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidinma’s resilience and strength have made her an inspiring figure, overcoming challenges and representing Africa on the global stage with grace and determination.

Odunayo Eweniyi is a trailblazing entrepreneur and activist, co-founding PiggyVest, Nigeria’s largest digital savings platform, and FirstCheck Africa, a female-led angel fund investing in women-led startups. With numerous accolades, including recognition on TIME100 Next and Bloomberg 50, Odunayo continues to bridge the gender funding gap and advocate for women’s empowerment across Africa’s tech ecosystem.

