Indomie’s Heartwarming Mother’s Day Celebrations—Here’s How You Can Be a Part of It!

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Indomie continues its tradition of celebrating the strong bond between mothers and their children through the “Show Some Love to Mum” campaign.

This year, they’re introducing an innovative AI-powered platform that lets you create personalized video messages for your mum, with help from your favourite celebrity influencers. Additionally, the digital experience will continue with special on-ground activation at Ikeja City Mall (ICM) on March 29th and 30th, 2025, featuring interactive activities and unforgettable experiences.

Here is how you can benefit and show some love to your mum.

Make your mum feel special with the Indomie Mother’s Day AI Platform:

Indomie has launched a special platform where you can generate a personalized video message for your mum from her favourite celebrities. Imagine your mum receiving a heartfelt message from her favourite celebrity—Bimbo Ademoye, Asherkine, or Shaffy Bello right on her Phone! Simply visit this microsite.

Next, you enter your mum’s name, your name, and the WhatsApp number to receive the video. Then select her favourite celebrity: Bimbo Ademoye, Madam Shaffy, or Asherkine to send the wish, and you’ll receive it in just 2-3 minutes.

Share the Love and spread the word :

Be prepared for her reaction because once your mum receives the video, you would love to capture that moment, and you can share with Indomie on social media using the official hashtag – #ShowSomeLovetoMum. Spread the joy of the campaign!

Tell your mum to come to ICM Lagos .

If you and your mum stay in Lagos, you can make this Mother’s Day celebration even bigger? Tell her about the Indomie Mother’s Day Experience Booth at Ikeja City Mall (ICM) for two days filled with fun, laughter, and special moments just for her.

Here is what you can look forward to at ICM Activation

Pampering session for mothers:

One thing you can be sure of is the exciting lineup of interactive games where mothers can team up and compete for amazing prizes! After all, what’s a celebration without freebies? But the sweetest part of it has to be the mother’s pampering session, we are sure you can already feel how much fun and joy mothers would have in that session. Indomie is going all-out for mothers so there is enough experience to be had!



Scrumptious Indomie Meals (Slurp & paint)

Delicious and freshly prepared Indomie meals at the booth for mothers to enjoy! Even if you don’t win any prizes from the games, at least you can be certain that you will regain your energy to play some more with the freshly made mouth-watering Indomie meals. Just to top up the experience with more laughter, mothers would test their artistic genius by painting while slurping on some Indomie.



Celebrity meet & greet:

Some of your favourite celebrities will be making appearances at the event. You will get a chance to take photos and interact with them in person, cementing an already epic and memorable event.

The Indomie Show Some Love to Mum campaign is all about making Mothers feel loved and cherished. So, whether it is online through a personalized AI video or at Ikeja City Mall for the on-ground celebration, this is your chance to create a priceless memory for your Mum.

