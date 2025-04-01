Chandler Moore Live: A Worship Experience Beyond the Stage at House on the Rock

It was said that the Chandler Moore Live concert would be an unforgettable experience, and it truly was. Last Sunday, thousands gathered at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, for a night of worship that went beyond melodies and moments.

While the music was central to the experience, the evening’s true impact was felt in the fellowship that followed. After the final notes, family, friends, and dignitaries came together for an intimate post-concert gathering. It was a time of gratitude, connection, and shared reflections on the power of worship.

The event was attended by leaders from various sectors—faith, government, and entertainment—who came together in recognition of worship’s ability to bring people from different backgrounds together.

Among the guests were Musa Gowon, Pastor Laolu Adefarasin, Yeye Olori Sijuwade, Yinka Ogundipe, Dr. Awele Elumelu, Angela Aneke, Vivienne Gowon, Catherine Bickersteth, and others.

Conversations during the fellowship focused on the role of gospel music in inspiring both social and spiritual change. The night served as a reminder that worship extends beyond the stage and influences how individuals live and interact with one another.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, host and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock spoke about how worship is not limited to music.

Worship flows into how we treat one another, how we serve our city, and how we carry the light of God in all areas of life, he stated.

The post-concert fellowship was an extension of the worship experience, where connections were made, and a shared commitment to faith was reinforced.

As the night ended, it became clear that the essence of Chandler Moore Live lay not just in the music, but in the community it helped build.



