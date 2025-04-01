Connect with us

Events Music

Ayra Starr & Asake Join Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup with Gunna, GloRilla & More

Events Inspired Promotions

Chandler Moore Live: A Worship Experience Beyond the Stage at House on the Rock

Events Promotions

Mastering Business and Life: Valuable Lessons From LG’s Exclusive Masterclass

Events Promotions

FinTribe’s ‘Asset for Every Woman’ Campaign Moves Beyond Talk to Action With Direct Financial Support for Women

Events Promotions

Zero Gravity Lagos Returns for Season 3 With Expanded Global Tour

Arts Events News Promotions

Charbel Coffi Debuts in Lagos with Identité Révélée, Showcasing 12 Works Across 4 Exhibitions

Events News Promotions

Grey Announces $9,500 Grant Initiative for Women-Led Businesses.

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker Spotlights Africa's Music Brightest Stars at the 2025 TRACE Awards

Career Events Promotions

Female Entrepreneurs are set to Receive Business Grant in Celebration of Women’s Month

Events News Promotions

“Your Circle Is Core”: Ifedayo Lawal Shares Powerful Career Lessons at Fichaya IWD 2025 webinar

Events

Ayra Starr & Asake Join Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup with Gunna, GloRilla & More

Avatar photo

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Afrobeats stars Ayra Starr and Asake are set to take the stage at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam, happening on June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Known as one of the biggest hip-hop events of the year, this year’s lineup is stacked with talent.

In addition to Ayra Starr and Asake, fans can also expect performances from Gunna, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Ja Rule & Friends: A Tribute to Irv Gotti, Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba featuring Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more.

The festival is produced by The Black Promoters Collective and is part of the Prudential North To Shore Festival. Shelby Joyner, the founder of SJ Presents and president of The Black Promoters Collective, shared, “Summer Jam is the pinnacle of hip-hop culture, and we’re honoured to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of hip-hop.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php