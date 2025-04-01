Ayra Starr & Asake Join Hot 97 Summer Jam Lineup with Gunna, GloRilla & More

Afrobeats stars Ayra Starr and Asake are set to take the stage at this year’s Hot 97 Summer Jam, happening on June 20 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Known as one of the biggest hip-hop events of the year, this year’s lineup is stacked with talent.

In addition to Ayra Starr and Asake, fans can also expect performances from Gunna, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Muni Long, Ja Rule & Friends: A Tribute to Irv Gotti, Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba featuring Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more.

The festival is produced by The Black Promoters Collective and is part of the Prudential North To Shore Festival. Shelby Joyner, the founder of SJ Presents and president of The Black Promoters Collective, shared, “Summer Jam is the pinnacle of hip-hop culture, and we’re honoured to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of hip-hop.”