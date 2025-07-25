Connect with us

Promotions

Pastor Paul Adefarasin Unveils Global Worship-Anthem Vision—with a Grammy Horizon

News Promotions

Built for Nigerians, Streaming for the World — EbonyLife ON Plus Delivers More

Events News Promotions

A VIP Pass Inside the Transformative Dice Immersion With Juliet Ehimuan, Hannatu Musawa, Dakore Egbuson, and More

Events Promotions

NELFUND Extends Support to Technical and Vocational College Students to Open a Job Portal for Loan Beneficiaries

Events Promotions

The Glenlivet Sets the Standard With an Immersive Dinner Unveiling 'The Originals'

Promotions

Knorr Is Inspiring a Joyful New Wave of Home Cooking with Its Latest Creators

Events News Promotions

An Unforgettable Celebration of Motherhood: Sanosan x Bumps & Brunches with Mamadinya

Promotions

Coronation Investment Academy and NGX X-Academy Join Forces to Boost Financial Literacy in Nigeria

Movies News Promotions

When Submission Silences Ambition: The Hidden Cost of Unpaid Labour

Movies Promotions

It’s Not Just a ‘Women’s Issue’ — Periods Deserve Open Dialogue

Promotions

Pastor Paul Adefarasin Unveils Global Worship-Anthem Vision—with a Grammy Horizon

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

At the just-concluded African Praise Experience (TAPE) 2025, hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin—Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock—The Rock Cathedral overflowed with worshippers for a night of electrifying praise and unbreakable unity.

Mid-service, Pastor Paul announced an initiative that signals a new chapter for African gospel music on the world stage. House On the Rock is partnering with leading international producers, engineers and creatives to craft a series of worship anthems— “soundtracks of revival”—designed to heal a generation and meet the highest global standards, including submission to the Grammy Awards.

We are not just creating music, Pastor Paul said. We are releasing sounds that heal, stir faith and shape history. Yes, we believe they will one day win Grammys—because excellence honours God and inspires people.

The songs are slated for release ahead of The Experience Lagos and will be captured in cinematic form during the event, delivering an immersive visual-sonic encounter for live and online audiences alike.

This announcement reaffirms House On The Rock’s mandate to lead spiritually and culturally through worship marked by both depth and innovation.

We will not shrink back, Pastor Paul concluded. We will send forth sounds that revive nations.

About House On The Rock
House On The Rock is a dynamic, multi-generational church headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Renowned for convening The Experience and other landmark gatherings, the ministry is committed to societal transformation through spiritual growth, excellence in worship and impactful community engagement.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php