The Glenlivet Sets the Standard With an Immersive Dinner Unveiling ‘The Originals’

In a market saturated with familiar names and long-standing loyalties, The Glenlivet made a refined yet unmistakable statement last night: Nigeria is ready to embrace a new standard in single malt whisky. The global pioneer of single malt Scotch, with a legacy dating back to 1824, hosted an exclusive dinner in Lagos to mark its return to the Nigerian scene, not just with a product, but with purpose, community, and unmistakable style.

With a history as the first legal distillery in the Livet Valley and the whisky that defined the Speyside style, The Glenlivet returns to the market with a bold campaign promise: ‘Live Original’ and invites progressive minds to ‘Release the Rare Inside.’

The dinner was held at Euphoria in Ikoyi and featured an intimate gathering of cultural influencers, industry tastemakers, and media. The evening concluded with the introduction of The Glenlivet’s three newly appointed brand ambassadors: broadcaster and style icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, corporate executive and cultural symbol Farooq Oreagba, and award-winning actor and advocate Osas Ighodaro.

These are individuals whose personal journeys reflect the values The Glenlivet has always stood for—refinement, character, innovation, and originality, said Evane Chenuet, Pernod Ricard Nigeria‘s Marketing Director. “Their influence is authentic, and their alignment with our vision will help drive deeper emotional connections across the country.

While the ambassadors are an important part of the new strategy, the brand’s focus remains firmly on the whisky itself—a liquid that is both bold and smooth, timeless and forward-thinking. From the approachable and floral Glenlivet 12-Year-Old to the deep and complex 15-Year-Old French Oak Reserve, the full-bodied sophistication of the 18-Year-Old, and the rich, elegant complexity of the newly introduced Glenlivet 21-Year-Old, the range provides something unique to the Nigerian market: clarity of character in a crowded field.

The Glenlivet is more than just another name on the shelf; it is the original single malt that established a category. In an increasingly crowded market, the brand’s return serves as a reminder of the value of true craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity.

The Nigerian consumer is evolving—more curious, discerning, and expressive, said Michael Ehindero, Pernod Ricard Nigeria’s Managing Director. “The Glenlivet does not simply meet that moment. “It was made for it.”

This ambassador dinner kicks off a multi-month campaign in Nigeria that will focus on storytelling, cultural experiences, and tastemaker-driven brand advocacy. The Glenlivet is not here to blend in but to elevate.



This ambassador dinner kicks off a multi-month campaign in Nigeria that will focus on storytelling, cultural experiences, and tastemaker-driven brand advocacy. The Glenlivet is not here to blend in but to elevate.

Today, The Glenlivet encourages a new generation to be bold and 'Release the Rare Inside.'

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About The Glenlivet

Founded in 1824 by George Smith as the first licensed distillery in the Livet Valley, The Glenlivet is celebrated as the original single malt whisky and the benchmark against which all others are measured. With its smooth, fruit-forward character and unwavering commitment to refined craft, The Glenlivet set the standard for Speyside single malts from day one. Today, it continues to inspire progressive minds to Live Original by embracing both its storied heritage and modern expression. Whether savoured neat, on the rocks, or in an innovative cocktail, every dram carries a legacy of bold beginnings and a promise of genuine quality.

