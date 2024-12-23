Faith, Music, and Hope: The Experience 19 Leaves a Lasting Impact

The Experience 19, held on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, was attended by a large congregation of worshippers from across Nigeria and the world. Millions more joined the event online. The atmosphere at the venue was charged with hope and reverence as attendees gathered to honour God.

The stage at Tafawa Balewa Square came alive with powerful performances from a stellar lineup of gospel music ministers, including Israel Houghton, Sinach, Travis Greene, Lecrae, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Bidemi Olaoba, Chevelle Franklyn, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Mr M & Revelation, Ebuka Songs, Frank Edwards, LimoBlaze, Prinx Emmanuel, Chee, Precious Emmanuel, Rachael Adewale, Micah Stampley, IBQuake, and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC). Each minister delivered an inspiring performance, creating unforgettable moments of worship, joy, and spiritual reflection.

A Message Rooted in Unshakeable Hope

In a stirring message, Paul Adefarasin, Convener of The Experience and Metropolitan and Senior Pastor of all House On The Rock, reminded attendees of God’s unwavering promises. He declared with conviction,

“God does not lie; His Word stands eternal. He encouraged worshippers to anchor themselves in divine truth, no matter the storms they face. Amidst uncertain times, we are called with purpose – to become the change we seek, Adefarasin urged, igniting a renewed sense of responsibility and faith in the hearts of everyone present.”

Unity Without Borders: A Vision in Action

The Experience 19, with its global livestream reaching millions on YouTube and Facebook, demonstrated the global reach and impact of the event. The event brought together worshippers from diverse backgrounds, transcending racial, tribal, and social boundaries, highlighting the unifying power of shared worship.

Strengthened by Dedicated Sponsors

As in previous years, The Experience 19 remained free to attend, with the responsibility for hosting this monumental event resting on the shoulders of the host church, House On The Rock. This remarkable feat was made possible through the generous support of some of Nigeria’s leading corporate sponsors, including Coca-Cola Nigeria, Tolaram Group (makers of Indomie), DSTV Nigeria, and GTCO.

Looking Ahead with Hope and Expectation

The Experience 19 concluded with the powerful message: “Jesus Wins.” This message resonated deeply with attendees, providing a sense of hope and inspiration.

The event served as a reminder of the enduring power of faith and instilled a renewed sense of purpose in those who attended. Looking ahead to The Experience 20, there is a strong desire to build upon the success and impact of this year’s event.

May the light of Christ continue to illuminate every life it touches, with His victory steadfastly present in every heart.

As The Experience 20 approaches, there is both a deep sense of gratitude for what has been and a profound anticipation for what is to come. May the spirit of worship continue to radiate brightly, leaving an enduring impact on every heart and home touched by this gathering.

