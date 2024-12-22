Celebrate the Holidays with Tope Olowoniyan’s Magical New Show!

Prepare for something delightful and unforgettable as Tope Olowoniyan lights up your screens this festive season.

Tope Olowoniyan, a multi-talented entertainer known for her work as an actress and TV presenter, has expanded her portfolio with the launch of ‘My Favorite Christmas Memory with Tope.’ This new television show features Nollywood stars and entertainment icons sharing their cherished Christmas memories, engaging in festive games, and spreading holiday cheer.

The series kicks off today at 4 pm on Tope Olowoniyan TV (YouTube) with a live watch party for the premiere episode, featuring Nollywood powerhouses Bisola Aiyeola and Kehinde Bankole!

Speaking about her vision, Tope says,

I wanted to create a show that brings people together, reminds us of the beauty of the holiday season, and shares stories that make us laugh, cry, and feel connected. This project is so close to my heart, and I’m excited to share it with the world.

Join the live watch party today here and subscribe to Tope Olowoniyan TV on YouTube to enjoy 11 exciting episodes running daily until December 31st.

Experience the magic of this festive season.

