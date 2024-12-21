Get Ready for Ballantine’s ‘Even In The Day’ Festival!

Connect with us

Ballantine‘s Blended Scotch Whisky, as the exclusive whisky partner of ‘Even In The Day,’ is set to elevate Lagos’ social scene with a dynamic two-day dance music festival. Taking place on December 20th and 21st at Muri Okunola Park, the festival will feature a diverse program, including water-themed activities on Day 1 and an unparalleled lineup of electronic music acts on Day 2.

Day 1 will see Muri Okunola Park transformed into a water wonderland complete with big slides and splash zones. Attendees can relax, listen to international DJs like Vigro Deep, and sip delicious Ballantine’s beverages. Day 2 will feature Afro-house and deep house DJs, creating the ideal atmosphere for real electronic music enthusiasts.

Ballantine’s is all about creating authentic experiences centred around music. Through this event, we’re providing our friends with an escape into a world of music, joy, and connection, said Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio – Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Secure your tickets for ‘Even In The Day’ here. Join the online conversation using #EvenInTheDay to share your festival experience. For responsible drinking information, visit Ballantine’s website.

