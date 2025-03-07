Imperial Black Brings an Ultimate Experience of Music, Fashion & Premium Whisky to Port Harcourt!

Imperial Black, a whisky brand known for its bold character and connection to Nigeria’s vibrant spirit, debuted with an exclusive launch in Port Harcourt on February 26, 2025. Seamlessly blending music, fashion, and culture, the event delivered an unforgettable experience.

Guests were welcomed with signature cocktails; Imperial Mule, Imperial Majesty, Imperial Eclipse, Starry Night, and Black Emperor paired with an exquisite selection of canapés. Fantastic Four’s soulful melodies set the tone for the evening, as elegantly dressed hostesses guided attendees to their seats, where the charismatic host, Barango, officially opened the event.

The fashion showcase featured Hazel Grace Styles, presenting a bold, androgynous collection paying homage to Nigerian heritage while embracing contemporary expression. Guests then indulged in a meticulously curated main course that celebrated the richness of Nigerian cuisine.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Imperial Black. As the lights dimmed, an immersive digital presentation captured the brand’s deep connection to music, fashion, and culture.

Taking center stage, Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, shared,

“Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky – The Master’s Select is a premium whisky crafted for those who appreciate quality and craftsmanship. Every sip is blended to perfection, delivering a refined smooth finish. A blend that celebrates you, defines you, and complements your unique style in fashion and music. The perfect blend for every Nigerian who deserves the best.”

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, added,

“Imperial Black’s introduction into Port Harcourt reflects our dedication to crafting experiences that resonate with Nigeria’s dynamic culture. We are excited to see how this premium whisky will become an integral part of celebrations, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Naija.”

Closing out the night, DJ Rekii kept energy levels high with an eclectic mix of Nigerian tunes, marking an extraordinary celebration of music, fashion, and refined whisky culture.

