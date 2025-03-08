Her360 by Amaryadotcom to Host a 3-Day Celebration for International Women’s Day 2025

In honour of the United Nations International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, Her360 by Amaryadotcom is set to host an extraordinary 3-day celebration aligned with this year’s global theme; ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.

This theme also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and calls for bold steps toward achieving gender equality. This celebration, originally slated for March 8th, has been rescheduled to April, 3rd–5th 2025 to honour the solemnity of the Month with a view to magnify the spirit of unity and reflection.

Her360’s celebration promises to be a transformative experience that will strengthen the voices of women and girls while stirring collective action for a more equitable future.

From April 3rd–5th, 2025, Her360 will host a dynamic series of events in Abuja, Nigeria, designed to enable and uplift both women and girls. These events will also go a long way to highlight their achievements and build solidarity across generations. The immersive celebrations include:

Inspired To Lead Teenage Girls’ Summit

The first-of-its-kind gathering dedicated to equipping the next generation of teenage girls with leadership, confidence, creativity, productivity skills and strategic mentorship platforms to deepen learning.

Holistic Wellness & Self-Care Retreat

A rejuvenating experience with unique sessions designed and curated to restore balance, enhance resilience, and align mind, body, and soul for selected women.

Grand Finale Celebration

The Private invitation-only event will culminate in a prestigious dinner and awards ceremony recognizing outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the nation and society at large.

Speaking about the event, Hajiya Rahama Adam the CEO of the premium Beauty and Wellness brand, Amaryadotcom as well as the Founder of Her360, emphasized:

“This year’s theme of the International Women’s Day echoes deeply with our mission at Her360. We are going beyond just celebrating women to building a formidable community where leadership, legacy, holistic beauty and wellness intersect. Every woman, no matter her background, deserves to rise, thrive, and lead. I have led the beauty industry for decades, and I have been exposed to the efforts, sacrifice, and sheer grit of women building empires and leaving behind transgenerational legacies. Unfortunately, we don’t talk enough about these huge strides and positive impacts, which is why opportunities like International Women’s Day mean more than a celebration to me. Through this platform, I aim to remind women everywhere that they matter, that their voices and sacrifices hold significant value, and that prioritizing self-care is crucial and indispensable for their overall well-being, personal and professional fulfillment.”

