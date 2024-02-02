Vibrant Living: Lost In Abuja January-March 2024 Issue Is Out

Health and wellness is the complete integration of body, mind, and spirit, and the realisation that everything we do, think, feel, and believe has an effect on our state of well-being — Greg Anderson.

A vibrant state of living is a full-circle living condition that should be aspired for and prioritised. With that in mind, Lost in Abuja Magazine, the editorial vertical for Lost In a City, a lifestyle brand designed to help people discover, experience, and love their city, released its first quarter issue for January to March.

Titled ‘Vibrant Living,’ the issue reflects this philosophy and contains content designed to help you achieve total, nourishing fitness in the first quarter of the new year.

This health and fitness issue is packed with practical tips for a fulfilling first quarter. Discover insights from experts like Dkara Fitness and Destiny Dennis, both well-versed in this domain, and gather various practical tips to kick off your home fitness journey.

Explore this list of ‘Top 10 Ultimate Spots for Wellness’ and gain insights from Mona Opubor on embracing self-love. Don’t forget to try out Auntie Bukky’s recipes for simple, delicious treats that will nourish you in the right way.

On a more exciting note, this issue concludes the Abuja quarterly series. Starting March, Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine will be introduced, merging the Lost in Lagos and Lost in Abuja Magazines. This brings news and features from other parts of the country, along with other exciting explorations for you to discover, experience, and love!

Click here to read the last quarterly Lost In Abuja Magazine now.

These 10 spots offer ideal settings to focus on wellness, providing a range of activities like yoga, meditation, spa treatments, and Pilates. Whether you’re seeking inner peace, physical strength, or overall rejuvenation, these havens allow you to prioritize well-being and embark on a transformative journey of self-care.

Ophil Wellness

Ophil Wellness is a one-of-a-kind fitness program that integrates strength, flexibility, nutrition and mindfulness. With their holistic approach, they are dedicated to helping you reach your fitness goals effectively and sustainably.

Located Sat uite 301/302, Rock of Ages Mall 8 P.O.W. Mafemi Crescent Utako, Abuja Jabi/Utako District

Contact: 09039485031 | Instagram: @ophilwellness

The Edge by Wellness

The Edge by Wellness is a stunning boutique hotel that provides a tranquil haven for the mind and body. Indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, such as massages, facials, and sauna sessions, ensuring the ultimate relaxation experience.

Located at Citec Villa, 1 C-Close, 4th Ave, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08033762294 | Instagram: @theedgebywellness

Revitalize Wellness Gardens

Revitalize Wellness Gardens is an oasis of healing, promoting health, hope, and strength. Experience the rejuvenating power of yoga, uplifting counseling sessions, blissful wellness treatments, and nourishing nutrition and detox programs, fostering holistic well-being.

Located at 26 Anthony Enahoro Street, Utako, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08033677367 | Instagram: @official_revitalisegarden

Apples and Oranges Spa at Transcorp Hilton

Apples and Oranges Spa has been meticulously designed to provide a sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and indulgence.

Located at M2 Floor, Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08124294170 | Instagram: @spa_transcorphiltonabuja

Camelot Spa at the Dome

Camelot Spa offers a world of relaxation and pampering with a wide selection of services, from soothing body massages to rejuvenating body therapy, ensuring a blissful escape from the stresses of everyday life.

Located at The Dome, Plot 423 Adekunle Fajuyi Street, Beside Ministry of Budget and Planning Central Business District, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 09096671999 | Instagram: @camelotspa.abj

Prim and Proper

Prim and Proper is a halal and female-only spa and salon, offering a perfect blend of traditional and modern techniques for impeccable body care and hair.

Located at 67 1st Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08181822773 | Instagram: @primandproperhalalwellness

Amaryadotcom

Indulge in a sensorial journey of holistic beauty and wellness at Amaryadotcom, offering an array of medical, traditional, and wellness spa treatments for a pure relaxation experience.

Located at 8 Anambra River Crescent, off Nile Street, Maitama, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 07047460000 | Instagram: @amaryadotcom

Escape House

Escape House Spa offers a blissful retreat for indulgence and rejuvenation. Catering to every whim, they tailor spa treatments to your unique preferences, be it a soothing massage, revitalizing facial, or invigorating body scrub, all set against a serene backdrop.

Located at 34 Usuma Street, Maitama, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 09033333733 | Instagram: @escapehouse_

Tirta Ayu Spa

Tirta Ayu is a traditional Japanese herbal spa that offers authentic Japanese spa treatments with a blend of ancient therapeutic remedies and modern-day spa rituals for healthy living and total well-being.

Located at 8 Gado Nasko St, Asokoro, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08152000000 | Instagram: @tirtaayuspa_ng

Nisa Wellness

Nisa Wellness offers a wide range of wellness therapies encompassing massages, facials, weight management, diet plans, yoga, sauna, and hydro-aerobics.

Located at 14 Tapeta Street, British Village, Wuse 2, Abuja Jabi/Utako District.

Contact: 08170154443 | Instagram: @nisawellness

