Call for Participation – Restaurant Week 2024

The highly anticipated Lagos Restaurant Week 2024 is back and bigger than ever!

Awari, the discovery platform by Lost In A City (LIAC), is calling all restaurant owners and managers to join this year’s groundbreaking edition. Awari spotlights lifestyle SMEs, including some of the best restaurants across Lagos and Abuja, helping them connect with food lovers all over Nigeria.

Restaurant Week is the golden ticket to explore the best eats in town—so Awari invites restaurants across the city to showcase their finest dishes to food lovers and culinary enthusiasts.

Kicking off from November 4th to 24th, the vibrant cities of Lagos and Abuja have three weeks of mouthwatering discounted menus, unbeatable prices, and unforgettable dining experiences specially curated for all those that want to savour the restaurant week experience!

Proudly sponsored by Providus Bank, Maltina, Coca Cola, Swheppes, Escudo, Mouton Cadet, La Fiole, Heineken, and powered by Awari, this year’s edition is set to spotlight Lagos’ favourite dining spots, helping participating restaurants connect with the growing community of food enthusiasts.

Why Join?

Restaurants can expect a beautiful, rewarding experience with the exciting sponsor lineup and plans already in place. Awari specifically shines the spotlight on lifestyle SMEs, providing an opportunity for exposure. Restaurant Week has consistently provided a boost to participating restaurants through heightened visibility, increased foot traffic, and customer retention.

Participation Categories:

Restaurants can opt for one of four exciting board price categories, ensuring accessibility and variety for all food lovers:

Fine Dining: 3-course menu at ₦40,000

Upscale Casual Dining: 3-course menu at ₦30,000

Casual Dining: 3-course menu at ₦20,000

Savvy Dining: 2-course menu at ₦12,000

How to Participate:

To be part of Restaurant Week 2024, email [email protected] to indicate your interest in participating. Don’t miss this chance to promote your restaurant, attract new customers, and build brand equity. #SavourTheExperience!

